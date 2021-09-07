LOOKAHEAD TO TODAY — Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.
Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It’s the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST — Sunny. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER —Mostly sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. (29 Celsius).
CHANGE OF PACE — Shelby Rogers had no shortage of people singing her praises after she upset No. 1 seed Ash Barty. She knew how much the tone would change after the American followed that by getting routed by Emma Raducanu on Monday.
“Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments. But then, you know, you have today and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” Rogers said. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.”
She said afterward she kind of wished social media didn’t exist, because hers was going to be filled with negativity.
STAT OF THE DAY — 3 — Number of female qualifiers to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since the Open era began in 1968, after 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain joined Barbara Gerken in 1981 and Kaia Kanepi in 2017.