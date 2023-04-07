BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House.

University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The Associated Press

