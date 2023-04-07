BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House.
University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.
Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, has said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. With its 102-85 triumph over the Hawkeyes, LSU’s point total was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team. The 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark. The game also drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women’s title game.
There is currently no set date for a White House visit, Bonnette said. He could not confirm whether all players and coaches would be able to attend.
Jets sign Rodgers’ former backup
The New York Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system.
Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Aaron Rodgers, who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season. The Packers and Jets have been in negotiations for several weeks to complete a trade that would send Rodgers to New York as the team’s starting quarterback.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR penalizes Bowman, Byron
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Hendrick Motorsports teams of points leader Alex Bowman and two-time winner William Byron were penalized by NASCAR for violations found in the Richmond post-race inspections.
NASCAR said Thursday that the teams of Bowman and Byron will lose 60 points and five playoff points apiece.
Bowman’s interim crew chief Greg Ives and Byron’s interim crew chief Brian Campe were suspended for two races starting after this week’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The two were also fined $75,000 each for what NASCAR said were modifications to the greenhouse — or center area — of the car.
BASKETBALL
Bucks to rest key players against Grizz
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other notable players Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, who can take the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a victory.
Milwaukee already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
The injury report released Thursday lists Antetokounmpo as out with a sore right knee. Other Bucks unavailable to play are: Jrue Holiday (rest), Khris Middleton (sore right knee), Brook Lopez (rest), Grayson Allen (sprained right ankle) and Pat Connaughton (sprained right ankle).
Minnesota’s Battle transferring to Ohio St.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s second-leading scorer Jamison Battle has decided to transfer to Ohio State for his final college season, the fifth-year forward announced Thursday on his Instagram account.
The 6-foot-7 Battle was a preseason All-Big Ten pick who missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury and played through back trouble down the stretch. He averaged 12.4 points per game with career-low shooting rates of 37.1 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from 3-point range. He made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Rutgers on March 2.
Former UConn, Bulls player Gordon arrested
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, police said.
The episode started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday when several 911 callers reported “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside a juice shop in Stamford, the city’s assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.
NBA denies Mavericks’ protest
DALLAS — The NBA on Thursday denied the Mavericks’ protest of a controversial call and confusion in their March 22 loss to the Golden State Warriors, denying Dallas the opportunity to replay the last 14 minutes of a playoff-race-crippling defeat.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had expressed his thoughts that Dallas would win the protest in a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, but also admitted the game likely wouldn’t have been replayed regardless.
