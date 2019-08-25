FARLEY, Iowa — Justin Kay edged Chad Simpson by a little more than a car length late Friday night to win the prestigious Yankee Dirt Track Classic for the first time in his distinguished career.
The Late Model star from Wheatland, Iowa, earned $12,000 for taking the checkered flag in the 50-lap feature event at 300 Raceway. Chad Simpson, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, beat Chris Simpson, of Oxford, Iowa, for second place. Andy Eckrich, of Oxford, Iowa, and Dubuque’s Jeremiah Hurst rounded out the top five finishers.
The 42nd annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic ran Wednesday through Friday at the former Farley Speedway.
Ricky Thornton Jr., of Adel, Iowa, claimed the 50-lap Modified feature, which included a $5,000 top prize. The top five finishers included Cayden Carter, of Oskaloosa, Iowa; Richie Gustin, of Gilman, Iowa; Cody Laney, of Torrance, Calif., and Jay Noteboom, of Hinton, Iowa.
In the Sportmod class, Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, held off Joe Docekal, of Dysart, Iowa, for the checkered flag. Brandon Schmitt, of Beaver Dam, Wis., finished third, followed by Mitch Manternach, of Earlville, Iowa; and Brayton Carter, of Oskaloosa, Iowa. Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis., placed sixth, and Bryan Moreland, of Durango, Iowa, claimed ninth.
David Brandies, of Wilton, Iowa, won the Stock Car feature. Tom Schmitt, of Independence, Iowa; Dick Steadman, of Hiawatha, Iowa; Kyle Merkes, of Farley; and Chris Luloff, of Independence, Iowa, rounded out the top five.