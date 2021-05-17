Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots.
The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will play Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. Golden State’s opponent was dependent on Sunday night’s results for the Lakers and Portland.
At 33, Curry and Jordan are the only scoring champions age 33 or older. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.
Two-time MVP Curry locked up his first scoring title since 2015-16 with his second basket of the game late in the first quarter. He made 9 of 22 3s and also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s sixth straight win. Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 29 points and 16 rebounds.
Nets 123, Cavaliers 109 — At New York: Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and Brooklyn beat Cleveland to take the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving added 17 points for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington. The Celtics and Wizards will meet Tuesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed.
Suns 123, Spurs 121 — At San Antonio: E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix past San Antonio Spurs 123-121 keep alive their chances at the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA.
Knicks 96, Celtics 92 — At New York: Julius Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists New York beat Boston to take the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. RJ Barrett scored 22 points for the Knicks.
Wizards 115, Hornets 110 — At Washington: Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Washington rallied to beat Charlotte to finish eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards will play at Boston in a play-in game.
Hawks 124, Rockets 95 — At Atlanta: Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds and Atlanta beat Houston. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court.
Pacers 125, Raptors 113 — At Tampa, Fla.: Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points, Domantas Sabonis added 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals and Indiana beat Toronto to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed.
76ers 128, Magic 117 — At Philaelphia: Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia beat Orlando in a meaningless regular-season finale.
Heat 120, Pistons 107 — At Detroit: Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Miami routed Detroit despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game.