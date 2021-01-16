The Cubs avoided arbitration with three of their biggest stars, agreeing to one-year deals with third baseman Kris Bryant, shortstop Javier Báez and catcher Willson Contreras on Friday.
Bryant, who struggled through injuries in his worst season, is set to earn $19.5 million. Baez is due $11.65 million and Contreras $6.65 million.
The Cubs also agreed to an $8.63 million deal for next season with pitcher Zach Davies, acquired in the trade that sent NL Cy Young Award runner-up Yu Darvish to San Diego.
Outfielder Ian Happ remains eligible for arbitration.
Chicago made a move for the future, agreeing to a minor league contract with promising international prospect Cristian Hernandez, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal with the 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic has not been announced. MLB.com first reported the move.
Brewers sign Hader, Woodruff to contracts — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by agreeing to one-year contracts with the former All-Stars.
Hader signed for $6,675,000 while Woodruff agreed to a $3,275,000 deal. The Brewers don’t have any arbitration cases.
Cardinals, Flaherty exchange figures — The St. Louis Cardinals and ace Jack Flaherty have not agreed to terms on a 2021 contract and they swapped figures for salary arbitration Friday.
The 25-year-old Flaherty asked for $3.9 million and the team offered $3 million. The sides can come to an agreement until an arbitrator hears their case and makes a decision next month. If left to the arbitrator, the ruling will go entirely to one side or the other — no settling in the middle.
Yankees’ Judge agrees to $10.1M contract — Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000. Judge had his third straight injury-interrupted season since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, hitting .257 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 101 at-bats and 28 games.
Dodgers, Bellinger avoid arbitration — Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers settled on a one-year, $16.1 million contract to avoid arbitration.
Athletics’ Chapman earns raise to $6.49M — Slick-fielding third baseman Matt Chapman reached agreement on a $6.49 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics to avoid arbitration.
Rangers agree to terms with Gold Glovers — The Texas Rangers agreed to one-year deals with right fielder Joey Gallo and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, avoiding arbitration with their two Gold Glovers.
Indians agree to terms with trio acquired in trades — The Cleveland Indians avoided salary arbitration with catcher Austin Hedges, right-hander Phil Maton and infielder Amed Rosario, agreeing to one-year deals with three players who joined them via trade in the past six months.
Fried, Minter agree to terms with Braves — The Braves agreed to one-year deals with left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter that avoid arbitration. Fried gets $3.5 million and Minter $1.3 million.
Red Sox, Devers avoid arbitration — The Boston Red Sox agreed to a $4,575,000, one-year deal with third baseman Rafael Devers that avoided salary arbitration.