AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University has changed its decision regarding fans at the Sept. 12 home football game.
The game against Louisiana will kick-off at 11 a.m., and television coverage will be provided by ESPN. But there will be no fans in the stands.
On Monday, athletic director Jamie Pollard said 25,000 fans would be permitted. But, after president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen received negative feedback about the decision, the school reversed its decision.
“Our department has always taken great pride in working hand-in-hand with the university and this situation is no different,” Pollard said in a statement. “We are in this together and will do everything we can to support Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team in their efforts to lead our institution during very challenging times.
“Although it is disappointing there won’t be fans at the opener, our institution’s leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games, if it can done safely. Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the Oklahoma game (Oct. 3) at a later date.”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a ring away.
Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, became engaged Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old Mahomes, who won the MVP award by leading the Chiefs past the 49ers at the Super Bowl in February, began dating Matthews while they were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas.
Matthews shared on social media a picture of the proposal — it appears to be a suite at Arrowhead Stadium that was filled with rose petals. She also showed off her diamond, which sits prominently on a pair of diamond bands.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two projected starters are among 10 UCF football players who are opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Coach Josh Heupel said cornerback Tay Gowan and defensive lineman Kalia Davis, as well as backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., are part of the group. The others are offensive linemen Allan Adams, Lamarius Benson and Adrian Medley; defensive linemen Mason Cholewa and Kendrick Wilson, and defensive backs Elijah Benoit and Devunte Dawson.
CINCINNATI — Running back Joe Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday, keeping him with a Cincinnati Bengals team that took a chance on him.
The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he’s so talented.
Mixon has avoided trouble and emerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs. He was entering the final season on his original contract. Mixon has run for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons in spite of an offensive line that struggled to open holes. He’s only the fifth Bengals back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, joining Corey Dillon, Cedric Benson, James Brooks and Rudi Johnson.
Wake Forest says its Sept. 26 football game against No. 10 Notre Dame will move from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Demon Deacons’ home field in Winston-Salem.
The school announced the move Wednesday. A day earlier, the school said it would not host fans to open the football and other fall sports seasons for home competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ron Rivera told his players Dwayne Haskins will be Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, then he reflected on a similar declaration he made almost a decade ago.
BASEBALL
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates announced Tuesday that all Pittsburgh players and coaches will wear Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 when the Pirates host the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 9 at PNC Park, where there’s a statue honoring him outside the stadium and a bridge named for him beyond the outfield wall.
It’s a move Clemente’s family and the organization hope is a step toward having Major League Baseball retire his number as it did with Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in 1997, a half-century after Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier.
NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Chapman said the pitch was not intentional and he is appealing the suspension.
HOCKEY
The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to keep their Stanley Cup-winning captain. St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft in exchange for Allen and a 2022 seventh-rounder.
SPORTS BETTING
SILVER SPRING, Md. — DraftKings shares jumped in midday trading after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site.
Boston-based DraftKings did not release details on the amount of Jordan’s stake in the company. Jordan is the majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the deal has the league’s approval.