INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar’s current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds on Sunday.
The six-time IndyCar champion was the ninth and final driver to make his four-lap qualifying attempt around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he had to beat a pair of IndyCar’s rising young stars to grab the pole.
Colton Herta, the 21-year-old American signed just last week to a contract extension with Andretti Autosport, made his attempt moments before Dixon. Herta’s average speed of 231.665 mph put him on the pole ahead of Rinus VeeKay, the 20-year-old Dutchman who became a first-time winner a week ago on the road course at Indy.
But then it was time for Dixon, the driver called “The Iceman” who is considered the best of his generation.
He had noticed his crew tinkering with his car but asked no questions. And Dixon didn’t want feedback from his three Ganassi teammates who had already made their qualifying runs.
“It’s so easy to get yourself out of sorts, but you’ve really got to get yourself out there and feel it out,” Dixon said.
His average speed of 231.685 knocked Herta to second and VeeKay to third for the front row for next Sunday’s race. Dixon turns 41 in July — the combined age of the two drivers starting next to him in the Indy 500.
MONACO — Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time to take the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, while pole sitter Charles Leclerc pulled out just before the race started.
Verstappen’s second win this season and 12th of his career moved the Red Bull driver four points ahead of Hamilton overall. The seven-time world champion finished seventh on a bad day for the usually ultra-reliable Mercedes team.
His teammate Valtteri Bottas went from second place to out of the race before the midway point after his team botched a tire change. Verstappen finished 8.9 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in second place and 19.4 seconds clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris. They secured their third career podiums, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was one second behind Norris in fourth.
BAYTOWN, Texas — Rain washed out most of the final eliminations Sunday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park, forcing officials to postpone the event until Monday.
SOFTBALL
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jordan Weber pitched a no-hitter on Sunday afternoon to lead the University of Missouri past Iowa State, 5-0, in the Columbia Regional championship game.
Weber fanned seven and walked two. Brooke Wilmes, a Johnston, Iowa, native went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the offense.
The Cyclones finished 34-23. On Saturday night, they reached the final when Carli Spelhaug hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to eliminate Northern Iowa, 4-3.
BASEBALL
CLEVELAND — The Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right adductor strain. Maeda was pulled before the sixth inning Saturday against Cleveland. The right-hander allowed three runs and three hits in five innings while striking out six. Maeda was bothered by the injury in previous starts, so the Twins decided to shut him down.
GOLF
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Wei-Ling Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn, who had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.
HOCKEY
RIGA, Latvia — Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period to help the United States beat Canada, 5-1, on Sunday in the world hockey championship.
Jason Robertson, Adam Clendening and Matt Tennyson also scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of 27 shots in relief of injured starter Anthony Stolarz.
The U.S. rebounded from an opening 2-1 loss to defending champion Finland on Saturday. The Americans will play Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
Canada dropped to 0-2 — the first time it has opened group play with two losses in any world championship or Olympics .
Colorado forward Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk. Kadri was suspended indefinitely after injuring Faulk in Game 2 of the Avalanche-Blues first-round series.