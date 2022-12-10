The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday.
The new opt-out date — which was going to be Dec. 15 — will be set for early 2023 and could be moved yet again depending on the progress of talks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing was revealed by either the NBA or NBPA.
Members of the NBA’s Board of Governors are expected to formally agree to the extension at their scheduled meeting next week. ESPN first reported the decision to move the date, saying the next deadline will be set for February.
Either side had until this coming Thursday to exercise its right to terminate the existing CBA on June 30, 2023. The move revealed Friday extends that deadline, and similar moves in past years have tended to suggest that talks are moving forward.
Among the issues that the NBA and the NBPA have been discussing in recent weeks is a return to letting players enter the draft straight out high school without waiting a year — that move is expected to be included in the next CBA — along with what the league considers an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster.
Grinnell sets record with 111 3-point shots
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell College set an NCAA men’s basketball record for 3-point attempts when it tried every one of its 111 shots from beyond the arc in the Division III school’s 124-67 victory over Emmaus Bible College.
The number eclipsed the 109 3-point shots Troy attempted in its infamous game against DeVry on Jan. 12, 1992, when the Trojans won 258-141 in what is still the highest-scoring game in NCAA history.
FOOTBALL
Huskers hire Orange’s Tony White as DC
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced Friday that Tony White will serve as the Huskers’ defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will remain the offensive line coach.
White spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. The Orange (7-5) ranked 29th nationally this season in allowing 338.1 yards per game as Syracuse earned its first bowl trip since 2018 with a Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Minnesota.
Huntley likely to start for injured Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed a third straight day of practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, and coach John Harbaugh conceded that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would likely start Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Jackson is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but there’s been little indication that he’s recovering quickly enough to play this weekend after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s game against Denver.
BASEBALL
Former Phillies ace Hamels eyes comeback
PHILADELPHIA — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023.
Hamels, who turns 39 this month, hasn’t pitched since he made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed late in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but never pitched because of arm issues.
He said he had three surgeries over the last year — to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot — to address lingering injury concerns that he said affected his production in recent years.
Bogaerts, Padres finalize 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres was finalized Friday after the All-Star slugger passed his physical.
The Padres planned to introduce the shortstop at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park.
The 30-year-old Bogaerts was one of the headliners in a stellar group of free-agent shortstops that also included Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
SPORTS MEDIA
U.S. writer Wahl dies while covering World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.
U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died.
Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day. American reporters who knew Wahl said he was 49.
