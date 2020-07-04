LOS ANGELES — Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.
The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home to the Braves since 2017.
Because of the pandemic, opening day had already been delayed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.
“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
No date for the 2022 game has been announced, although Dodgers President Stan Kasten said it would take place in the third week of July.
This year will be the first time since 1945 that no game is held. Travel restrictions because of World War II kept the game scheduled for Boston’s Fenway Park and any player selections from taking place that year. It was pushed back to the next season.
The Dodgers hosted the only the Midsummer Classic in Dodger Stadium history in 1980, won 4-2 by the National League.
The stadium — third-oldest in baseball behind Fenway and Chicago’s Wrigley Field — is the only park in the majors not to have increased its 56,000-seat capacity since it opened in 1962.
31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive
NEW YORK — Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.
MLB and the players’ association announced the results Friday as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start. Opening day has been reset for July 23, the latest in baseball history.
The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams, according to results of the samples sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah. There were 3,185 samples collected and tested through the first week of intake testing.
A third Washington Nationals player has decided to opt out of playing this Major League Baseball season because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Manager Dave Martinez said depth catcher Welington Castillo was uncomfortable playing because he has young children. He joins first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross among those deciding not to play for the defending World Series champions.
The 33-year-old Castillo played last season for the Chicago White Sox and then joined the Nationals as a backup option. He previously played for the Chicago Cubs.
Indians looking into name change
CLEVELAND — They’ve been known as the Cleveland Indians since 1915. Those days could be over.
Amid new pressure sparked by a national movement to correct racial wrongdoings, the Indians said Friday night they will review their long-debated nickname which has been in place for 105 years.
In 2018, the Indians removed the contentious Chief Wahoo logo from their game jerseys and caps. The grinning, red-faced mascot, however, is still present on merchandise that can be purchased at Progressive Field and other team shops in Northeast Ohio.
FOOTBALL
Packers making plans for limited spectators
The Green Bay Packers are optimistic they will have fans at Lambeau Field this season, but they note that seating capacity would be cut significantly and spectators must wear face coverings.
The NFL club also acknowledges the “possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season” because of the pandemic. Training camps across the league are to begin in mid-July.
Reduced seating capacity means the Packers can’t guarantee that ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will be able to reserve tickets. Season-ticket holders will be asked if they want to be part of a process allowing them a chance to reserve tickets.
Those who opt out can have their 2020 payment refunded in full or credited to 2021. If they opt out, their status as season-ticket holders and their existing seats and ticket packages will remain in place for next season.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
7 athletes test positive for COVID-19 at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Seven Northern Iowa student-athletes that have been involved in voluntary workouts in UNI athletics facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
There has also been one staff member who tested positive. The positive tests come after over 150 student-athletes and staff have been tested.
Voluntary workouts continue on campus, but the weight room has been closed for the holiday. UNI athletics is expected to reopen the weight room on July 6.
“We feel like these positive tests are indicative that our screening protocols are working,” Director of Athletics David Harris said. “Because of the holiday weekend, we thought it would be best to extend our scheduled closure and thoroughly clean the weight room to make sure we are doing everything in our power to keep our student-athletes safe. We are acting out of an abundance of caution.”
All student-athletes tested are required to self-quarantine and are not allowed in UNI facilities while tests are pending.
GOLF
Kirk, Simpson share lead in Detroit
DETROIT — Chris Kirk had a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead at the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Webb Simpson later shot a 64 to pull into a tie atop the leaderboard at 12-under 132.
Simpson won the RBC Heritage two weeks ago in South Carolina, finishing at a tournament-record 22-under for his second win of the season and seventh of his career.
Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour and Richy Werenski were a shot off the lead going into the weekend.