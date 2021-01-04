Liam Robbins had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, keeping up his impactful introduction to the Big Ten for No. 21-ranked Minnesota in a 77-60 victory over Ohio State on Sunday night in Minneapolis.
Robbins, the 7-footer who transferred from Drake and had his eligibility immediate granted by the NCAA, pitched in four assists and two steals in another display of all-around excellence.,
Marcus Carr added 15 points, and Gabe Kalscheur had 13 for the Gophers (10-2, 2-2). They emerged with three wins from a 10-day, four-game stretch — all against Top 25 foes.
Duane Washington Jr. had 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3).
No. 5 Houston 74, SMU 60 — At Dallas: Quentin Grimes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run to start the second half for Houston and the Cougars rebounded from their first loss by beating previously undefeated SMU on Sunday night.
That 3-pointer by Grimes from the top of the key to put Houston (8-1, 3-1 American) ahead to stay on the first shot after halftime and Justin Gorham then made a 3. Grimes also had a layup and two free throws in that game-turning run in just over 2 1/2 minutes.
No. 16 Michigan 85, No. 19 Northwestern 66 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and Michigan beat Northwestern to remain unbeaten.
Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks scored 14 points apiece for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten). The Big Ten’s last remaining team without a loss, Michigan took control by scoring the last nine points of the first half and then quickly extended its lead early in the second.
Drake 73, Southern Illinois 55 — At Des Moines: Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game to open the season. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10. Drake (12-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) scored 34 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Evansville 70, Northern Iowa 64 — At Evansville, Ind.: Shamar Givance scored a career-high 22 points, including key free throws with 23 seconds left, and Evansville completed a weekend sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorites. Austin Phyfe had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-7, 1-3). Trae Berhow added 11 points and seven rebounds. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter had seven points and three rebounds for UNI.
WOMEN
Iowa 107, Illinois 68 — At Champaign, Ill.: Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, incuding Caitlin Clark (21), McKenna Warnock (18), Monika Czinano (15) and Megan Meyer (10) as Iowa scored its sixth-consecutive win over the Illini and second 100-point game in as many matchups.
No. 19 Texas 74, Iowa State 59 — At Austin, Texas: Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack that included Charli Collier’s double-double as Texas defeated Iowa State. Ashley Joens scored 19 points for the Cyclones (6-4, 1-2) but it was a struggle for the conference’s leading scorer (25.9).