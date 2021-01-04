News in your town

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists

Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27

NFL: Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with 37-35 win over Lions

USHL: Fighting Saints show character in beating Des Moines in overtime

Sports briefs: Iowa State wrestlers take down Wartburg in opener

NFL: Lions, Vikings both stumbling to the finish

No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State, 76-65

College basketball: Cockburn and Dosunmu lead No. 15 Illinois past Purdue

College football roundup: Corral, Ole Miss take down No. 7 Indiana in Outback Bowl

College football: No. 12 Iowa State beats No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

6 years later, Alabama and Ohio State go at it again

NFL: Rodgers, Packers eye top seed; Bears try to reach playoffs

Rivers helps Knicks rally late to get past Pacers 106-102

College basketball roundup: No. 8 Texas tops No. 3 KU 84-59 to tie record margin at Phog

College basketball: Kuhlman scores 21 to carry Evansville over Northern Iowa

College wrestling: Cyclones' Gremmel set for final season

No. 10 Iowa wins, 77-75, as free throws cost No. 14 Rutgers

No. 5 Texas A&M beats No. 14 N. Carolina with late burst in Orange Bowl

TH Sports Coming Events

Prep wrestling: Hempstead rallies past Western Dubuque in thrilling County Clash

Prep wrestling: Hempstead rallies past Western Dubuque in thrilling County Clash

Girls prep basketball commentary: Midseason report for key area teams

USHL: Fighting Saints return home for pair of games

Sports briefs: Packers won't have Pro Bowl OT Bakhtiari for rest of season

College basketball: Rutgers presents Hawkeyes with tall order

Women’s college basketball: UNI beats Illinois State in MVC opener

Roll Tide! No. 1 Alabama beats Notre Dame, 31-14, in Rose Bowl

College football: Cyclones honored to play in New Year's Six bowl game

College football bowl preview capsules: Cyclones make history this afternoon

College bowl roundup: Georgia beats Cincinnati on last-second field goal

NBA: Bucks stay hot from 3-point range in 126-96 rout of Bulls

Potter leads No. 6 Wisconsin in rout of No. 21 Minnesota

Girls prep basketball: Cuba City's Lutes headed to Illinois-Chicago

College basketball roundup: Iowa women extend home streak to 41

College football roundup: West Virginia rallies to beat Army in Liberty Bowl

Local & area roundup: Cuba City rolls to victory despite missing star

NBA roundup: Short-handed Bulls send Wizards to 5th straight defeat