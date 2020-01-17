Monika Czinano scored 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 22 Iowa hit five of its 10 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally from a 13-point deficit with eight minutes left and won at Minnesota, 76-75, on Thursday night.
Kathleen Doyle had 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Alexis Sevillian scored 11 points, for Iowa (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). The Hawkeyes have won five in a row and nine of their last 10.
Doyle, McKenna Warnock, Sevillian and Makeznie Meyer each hit a 3-pointer in a 16-4 run that pulled Iowa within a point with 1:10 to play. After Jasmine Brunson missed a layup, Sevillian made another 3 to give the Hawkeyes their first lead since midway through the second quarter. Gadiva Hubbard was fouled with 0.7 seconds left but missed 1 of 2 free throws and Iowa held on.
MEN
No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49 — At Memphis, Tenn.: DJ Jeffries scored 18 points, Precious Achiuwa added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis used a rally midway through the second half to defeat Cincinnati. Lester Quinones added 13 points, seven coming in the final five minutes as the Tigers (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) broke a six-game losing streak in the series with the Bearcats.
Drake 84, Illinois State 74 — At Des Moines: Liam Robbins scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2) to the Missouri Valley Conference win. D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson added 13 points apiece, Roman Penn added a dozen, and Noah Thomas finished with 10 points. Illinois State got 32 points and seven assists from Zach Copeland, while Keith Fisher chipped in 13 points.