Illinois State (11-20, 6-14 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa (13-17, 9-11 MVC)
Time: noon. (ESPN+)
Bottom line: The Northern Iowa Panthers play in the MVC Tournament against the Illinois State Redbirds. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Ege Peksari shooting 40.0% from 3-point range. Illinois State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Recommended for you
Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten)
Time: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Bottom line: Wisconsin hosts the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers after Connor Essegian scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 87-79 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Badgers are 9-5 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game. The Boilermakers have gone 13-5 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.
Michigan (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) at Illinois (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)
Time: 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Bottom line: The Fighting Illini are 14-2 on their home court. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Coleman Hawkins leads the Fighting Illini with 6.4 boards. Michigan scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.