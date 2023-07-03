Britain Wimbledon Tenns
Venus Williams takes part in a practice session Sunday ahead of Wimbledon, which begins today in London.

 Kin Cheung The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth overall at Centre Court on Monday.

Djokovic also will be trying to add to his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles — he broke a tie with Rafael Nadal by winning the French Open last month — and become the first player to collect 24 in the Open era. Oh, and then there’s this: The 36-year-old from Serbia is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969.

