NASCAR CUP SERIES

FireKeepers Casino 400 and Consumers Energy 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: both races: 156 laps, 312 miles;

Last year: Joey Logano won the spring race from the pole and Kevin Harvick won in the fall after starting second

Last race: Brad Keselowski led a race-best 184 of the 301 laps in New Hampshire and won for the third time this season, the fifth consecutive year he has won at least three races.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick still leads the point standings, now by 81 over Keselowski and 115 over Denny Hamlin. ... Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 17 of 20 races. ... Hamlin leads all drivers with five victories and Harvick has four. ... Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, has signed a contract extension with Team Penske that covers the 2021 season.

Next race: Go Bowling 235, Sunday, Aug. 16, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Henry 180

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Schedule: Saturday, race, 11 a.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Road America

Race distance: 45 laps, 182.16 miles

Next race: UNOH 188, Saturday, Aug. 15, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Henry Ford Health System 200

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Friday, race, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: 100 laps, 200 miles

FORMULA ONE

Emirates 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.

Site: Silverstone, England

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m., and 9 a.m..-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m.-6 a.m, and qualifying, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Silverstone Circuit

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

INDYCAR

Next race: Indianapolis 500, Sunday, Aug. 23, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Indy Nationals

Site: Indianapolis

Schedule: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway

Next event: NHRA Southern Nationals, Aug. 28-30, Commerce, Georgia.