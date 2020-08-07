NASCAR CUP SERIES
FireKeepers Casino 400 and Consumers Energy 400
Site: Brooklyn, Michigan
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Track: Michigan International Speedway
Race distance: both races: 156 laps, 312 miles;
Last year: Joey Logano won the spring race from the pole and Kevin Harvick won in the fall after starting second
Last race: Brad Keselowski led a race-best 184 of the 301 laps in New Hampshire and won for the third time this season, the fifth consecutive year he has won at least three races.
Fast facts: Kevin Harvick still leads the point standings, now by 81 over Keselowski and 115 over Denny Hamlin. ... Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 17 of 20 races. ... Hamlin leads all drivers with five victories and Harvick has four. ... Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, has signed a contract extension with Team Penske that covers the 2021 season.
Next race: Go Bowling 235, Sunday, Aug. 16, Daytona International Speedway Road Course
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Henry 180
Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Schedule: Saturday, race, 11 a.m. (NBCSN)
Track: Road America
Race distance: 45 laps, 182.16 miles
Next race: UNOH 188, Saturday, Aug. 15, Daytona International Speedway Road Course
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Henry Ford Health System 200
Site: Brooklyn, Michigan
Schedule: Friday, race, 5 p.m. (FS1)
Track: Michigan International Speedway
Race distance: 100 laps, 200 miles
FORMULA ONE
Emirates 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.
Site: Silverstone, England
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m., and 9 a.m..-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m.-6 a.m, and qualifying, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:10 a.m. (ESPN)
Track: Silverstone Circuit
Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.
INDYCAR
Next race: Indianapolis 500, Sunday, Aug. 23, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NHRA DRAG RACING
NHRA Indy Nationals
Site: Indianapolis
Schedule: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9
Track: Lucas Oil Raceway
Next event: NHRA Southern Nationals, Aug. 28-30, Commerce, Georgia.