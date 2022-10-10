APTOPIX NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing
Christopher Bell celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Bell needed a win to advance in the playoffs, and he got it.

 Matt Kelley The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.C. — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs.

Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR’s playoff field was trimmed from 12 to eight. He knew he had to win to avoid elimination, but seemed to have little chance as Chase Elliott dominated the final stage.

