DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed won’t be the next football coach at Bethune-Cookman. The Ed Reed Foundation said on social media that the university declined to ratify Reed’s contract and “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.” Reed also gave a 15-minute goodbye to players and parents and got a call from Colorado coach Deion Sanders during the meeting. It all comes less than a week after Reed ripped the college in a profanity-laced viral post. He accused Bethune-Cookman of having a dirty campus and failing to clean his office before he arrived. BASKETBALL

Davis 2nd all-time in NCAA scoring

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

