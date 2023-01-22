DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed won’t be the next football coach at Bethune-Cookman. The Ed Reed Foundation said on social media that the university declined to ratify Reed’s contract and “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.” Reed also gave a 15-minute goodbye to players and parents and got a call from Colorado coach Deion Sanders during the meeting. It all comes less than a week after Reed ripped the college in a profanity-laced viral post. He accused Bethune-Cookman of having a dirty campus and failing to clean his office before he arrived. BASKETBALL
Davis 2nd all-time in NCAA scoring
INDIANAPOLIS — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and has moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich. The mark came in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over IUPUI. Davis has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78. Maravich’s total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal. Davis also had five assists and his eight 3-pointers extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark. BASEBALL
Former All-Star Sal Bando dies at 78
MILWAUKEE — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78. His family says in a statement that Bando died Friday night in Wisconsin. The family says the former third baseman had had cancer for more than five years. Bando hit .254 with 242 homers and 1,039 RBIs in 16 seasons with the Athletics and Brewers. The four-time All-Star won three straight titles with the A’s from 1972-74.
Mancini can earn up to $21M
CHICAGO — Trey Mancini can earn up to $21 million in his two-year contract with the Chicago Cubs based on escalators and bonuses for plate appearances. Mancini’s deal calls for $7 million salaries in each of the next two seasons. He has a conditional right to opt out after this season if he has 350 plate appearances. His 2024 salary can escalate up to $11 million based on plate appearances for 2023. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses this year and $2.5 million in performance bonuses for 2024.
Cueto can earn $17.5M for 2 years
MIAMI — Right-hander Johnny Cueto’s contract with the Miami Marlins allows him to earn up to $17.5 million over two seasons. The 36-year-old is guaranteed $8.5 million. The agreement calls for a $6 million salary in 2023 and includes a $10.5 million team option for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout. Cueto can earn up to $250,000 in each season in performance bonuses.
Grissom set up for Braves starting role
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are committed to giving young Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop. Grissom will compete with Orlando Arcia for the job in spring training after Dansby Swanson signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Cubs. Grissom has been preparing for the opportunity by working out with third base coach Ron Washington this offseason. GOLF
Crowded at top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Shane Lowry has moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leaderboard. Lowry, the 2019 champion, shot 6-under 66 to tie for the third-round lead Saturday with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall. There were 12 players within three shots of the joint leaders.
Henderson leads by 3 in LPGA opener
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round. HOCKEY
Canadiens’ Caufield out for season
MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn’t give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield’s recovery period following the procedure. The 22-year-old Caufield had 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. He played collegiately at Wisconsin.
