Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yarder to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Minneapolis.
Rush overcame two turnovers, both delivered by former Dallas safety Xavier Woods, to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start. The fifth-year backup, handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle, directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive he finished with a perfect toss to Cooper on a fade in the corner of the end zone.
Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards, and CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 112 yards for the Cowboys (6-1), whose only lead came in that final minute.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (3-4) were frequently in disarray on offense after opening with 75-yard march for a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.
Steelers 15, Browns 10 — At Cleveland: Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss as Pittsburgh survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half. Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers (4-3), who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play just before halftime.
Saints 36, Buccaneers 27 — At New Orleans: P.J. Williams intercepted Tom Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left, helping New Orleans seal a dramatic but potentially costly victory. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston injured his left knee during a scramble early in the second quarter when he was pulled down from behind by Devin White, who was flagged for a horse-collar tackle.
Jets 34, Bengals 31 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, leading the Jets to a wild comeback victory.White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off an improbable victory for the Jets (2-5) while going 37 of 45 — setting an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start. He joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.
Patriots 27, Chargers 24 — At Inglewood, Calif.: New England’s Adrian Phillips intercepted two passes, returning one for the go-ahead touchdown against his former team. Nick Folk kicked four field goals for the Patriots (4-4), who earned their second straight win. Rookie Mac Jones completed 18 of 35 passes for 218 yards.
Eagles 44, Lions 6 — At Detroit: Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia run over winless Detroit. The Eagles (3-5) ended a two-game losing streak against a team that was very accommodating.
Rams 38, Texans 22 — At Houston: Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, and the Rams dominated the inept Texans. It’s the fourth straight victory for the Rams (7-1) and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans (1-7), their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.
Bills 26, Dolphins 11 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Buffalo’s Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives. After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo’s first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards.
Titans 34, Colts 31 (OT) — At Indianapolis: Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime, lifting Tennessee to the wild road win and control of the AFC South. The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.
Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7 — At Seattle: Geno Smith ran for one score and threw a pair of touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, and the Seahawks stopped a three-game slide. In what may be his final start while Russell Wilson recovers from finger surgery, Smith was terrific while picking apart the Jaguars defense for one of the best performances of his career.
Broncos 17, Washington 10 — At Denver: Justin Simmons and Denver’s defense held after a fumble gave Washington the ball back, and the Broncos blocked two field goals while stopping a four-game slide. Melvin Gordon III caught a touchdown pass and ran for the go-ahead score from 7 yards out with 4:27 remaining.
Panthers 19, Falcons 13 — At Atlanta: Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes remaining, helping the Panthers stop a four-game skid.