CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State. Brandon Peters will start the Illini’s home game against Rutgers on Saturday.
Coach Bret Bielema announced Monday that Sitkowski would have surgery on his arm Wednesday and have another operation in two to four weeks to correct a chronic problem in his right shoulder. Bielema said Sitkowski would miss spring practice and should be full strength next fall.
Sitkowski’s arm was broken when he was hit as he threw a rollout pass in the fourth overtime of Illinois’ 20-18 nine-overtime win at Penn State last Saturday.
Sitkowski completed half his passes (74 of 148) for 704 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in his five games. The sophomore was in his first year with the Illini after transferring from Rutgers.
He replaced an injured Peters early in the opener against Nebraska and led the Illini to a 30-22 win. Sitkowski started the next two games and backed up Peters the following four.
Former Patriot Chung facing assault charge
QUINCY, Mass. — Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was charged Tuesday in Massachusetts with assault and battery on a family or household member.
Chung, 34, appeared in court Tuesday for arraignment with his fiancée and parents in attendance. Prosecutors allege he pushed a woman to the ground, slapped her in the face and broke her phone Monday outside of her home in Milton.
Chung, who has resided in Norton, Mass., since retiring from the NFL before the 2021 season, was also charged with vandalizing property. He was released on Tuesday without bail, The Patriot Ledger reported.
Tomlin swats away rumors about college jobs
PITTSBURGH — Note to big-time college football programs looking for new coaches: Mike Tomlin isn’t interested.
The Pittsburgh Steelers coach said Tuesday he considers it a “joke” that his name has popped up as a potential candidate for places such as Southern California.
Former Heisman Trophy winner and USC star Carson Palmer told The Dan Patrick radio show that Tomlin was a “wild card” as the Trojans look for someone to replace Clay Helton, who was fired in September.
Giants place S Peppers on injured reserve
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve with a rupture to the ACL and a high ankle sprain, both on his right leg.
Peppers was hurt in the third quarter on a punt return in the Giants’ 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He is the third of the Giants’ team captains to suffer a season-ending injury, joining center-guard Nick Gates (broken leg) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL).
Jets place Sherwood, Cashman on IR
NEW YORK — The New York Jets placed linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest hits to an already depleted unit. Both Sherwood and Cashman were hurt last Sunday during New York’s 54-13 loss at New England.
BASEBALL
Ohtani receives special award from MLB
HOUSTON — Shohei Ohtani’s two-way All-Star season with the Los Angeles Angels was so unprecedented that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred presented a special award to recognize it. Ohtani was given the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award by Manfred before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Ohtani is the 16th recipient of the honor, and the first since Manfred succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2015.
BASKETBALL
Iowa’s Clark among preseason all-Americans
Paige Bueckers made history as a freshman and is poised for an even better sophomore season.
UConn’s sensational guard was the latest Huskies player to be honored as a preseason Associated Press All-America on Tuesday. She was a unanimous choice from the 29-member national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.
Bueckers was joined on the five-player team by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa, junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, and seniors NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Clark is the first preseason all-American in Iowa’s history. She averaged an NCAA-best 26.6 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds a game.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks’ Toews enters COVID protocol
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks put captain Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, giving the winless team five players on the list. Toews and Borgstrom missed practice after they joined fellow forwards Patrick Kane and Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman in the protocol. Assistant coaches Marc Crawford and Tomas Mitell are away from the team for the same reason.