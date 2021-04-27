Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, Daniel Theis added 23 and the Chicago Bulls moved closer to the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Miami Heat, 110-102, on Monday night in Miami.
Coby White added 17 points for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 36-20 run and outrebounded Miami, 51-34. Theis had 12 rebounds and Vucevic 11 for Chicago.
Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami.
Lakers 114, Magic 103 — At Orlando, Fla.: Dennis Schroder scored 13 of 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points, and Los Angeles rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.
76ers 121, Thunder 90 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid scored 21 points and Philadelphia sent Oklahoma City to its franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.
Raptors 112, Cavaliers 96 — At Tampa, Fla.: Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and Toronto pulled away in the second half for a win over depleted Cleveland.
Pistons 100, Hawks 86 — At Detroit: Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift Detroit to a victory over Atlanta.
Suns 118, Knicks 110 — At New York: Devin Booker scored 33 points and Phoenix capped a grueling road trip with a victory that snapped New York’s nine-game winning streak.
Spurs 145, Wizards 143 (OT) — At Washington: DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and San Antonio ended Washington’s season-best eight-game winning streak.
Pelicans 120, Clippers 103 — At New Orleans: Lonzo Ball had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and New Orleans beat Los Angeles for just its second win in seven games.
Timberwolves 105, Jazz 104 — At Minneapolis: D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points, including the go-ahead layup with 4.2 seconds left as Minnesota beat Utah.