Dylan Hopkins broke the Independence Bowl record for completion percentage, connecting on 19 of 23 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in UAB’s 31-28 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday in Shreveport, La.
With UAB (9-4) facing fourth-and-7 with six minutes remaining, coach Bill Clark passed on a field-goal attempt, and Hopkins threw a 14-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire, the only player from Louisiana on either roster.
BYU (10-3) appeared to be in good position to at least tie it, but Samson Nacua fumbled after making a catch inside UAB’s 25 with 3:36 remaining.
DeWayne McBride ran for 183 yards and a score on 28 carries for UAB.
BOCA RATON BOWL
Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38 — At Boca Raton, Fla.: Bailey Zappe capped his record-setting season by passing for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Western Kentucky handed Appalachian State its first-ever bowl loss by beating the Mountaineers in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Zappe finished the season with 5,977 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (9-5). He topped the previous marks of 5,833 yards set by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons in 2003 and 60 touchdowns set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in the Tigers’ run to the national championship in the 2019 season.
CELEBRATION BOWL
South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10 — At Atlanta: Cory Fields threw for four touchdowns, three to Shaquan Davis, to lead South Carolina State to a stunning victory over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl in a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities.
It marks the first time the Bulldogs (7-5) has topped the HBCUs since 2009. Jackson State (11-2) hasn’t won the title since 1996.
The game was dominated by defenses, as South Carolina State limited Jackson State to just 194 yards of total offense, a record for the Celebration Bowl, which began in 2015. The Bulldogs scored their first three touchdowns shortly after turnovers by Jackson State (11-2) gave South Carolina State the ball in the red zone, at the Jackson State 5-, 16-, and 19-yard lines.
NEW MEXICO BOWL
Fresno State 31, Texas-El Paso 24 — At Albuquerque, N.M.: Jordan Mims ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and caught five passes for 71 yards and another score to help Fresno State beat UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl.
Fresno State (10-3) won the bowl game for the first time in three tries. Jake Haener was 26 of 41 for 286 yards and a touchdown.
LENDINGTREE BOWL
Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20 — At Mobile, Ala.: Malik Wills completed 13 of 24 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns and ran eight times for 58 yards and two more scores to lead Liberty to the bowl win. The Flames led, 33-10, at halftime and outscored Eastern Michigan, 16-0 in the third period to put the game away.