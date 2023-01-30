Michigan St Purdue Basketball
Buy Now

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) celebrates a basket against Michigan State during the first half of their Big Ten Conference game Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won, 77-61.

 Michael Conroy The Associated Press

Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping No. 1 Purdue beat Michigan State, 77-61, on Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind.

David Jenkins Jr. added a season-best 11 points as the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) won their eighth straight. Edey also had three blocks and three assists.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.