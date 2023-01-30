Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping No. 1 Purdue beat Michigan State, 77-61, on Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind.
David Jenkins Jr. added a season-best 11 points as the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) won their eighth straight. Edey also had three blocks and three assists.
A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 20 points and Jaden Akins had 12.
The Spartans (14-8, 6-5) haven’t won at Mackey Arena since 2014. Edey, who had 32 points and 17 rebounds in a 64-63 win at Michigan State on Jan. 16, stood in their way once again.
When Michigan State went on a 7-0 run to close to 53-43, Edey made two layups and four free throws to make it 61-45 with 8:58 to play.
No. 23 Providence 70, Villanova 65 — At Philadelphia: Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime, leading Providence to the win.
The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game across the street at Lincoln Financial Field. There were some Eagles chants and plenty of green jerseys throughout the arena.
Ed Croswell scored 14 points for the Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East). Providence trailed by seven midway in the second half before rallying.
Cam Whitmore had 21 points for Villanova (10-11, 4-6), which returned to the court after an eight-day layoff. Eric Dixon added 14 points.
Drake 79, Belmont 61 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Garrett Sturtz scored 16 points as Drake beat Belmont. Sturtz had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-6, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points and added seven assists. Darnell Brodie had 15 points.
Ben Sheppard led the Bruins (16-7, 9-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Belmont also got 15 points from Ja’Kobi Gillespie. Cade Tyson also had 13 points and six rebounds. The loss snapped the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.
Drake took the lead with 13:31 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Penn racking up 12 points. Brodie scored a team-high 13 points after the break as the Bulldogs extended their lead.
