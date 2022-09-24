Braves Reds Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen hits an RBI-force out during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night in Cincinnati. The Brewers won, 5-3, for their third straight win.

 Aaron Doster The Associated Press

Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-3, on Friday night in Cincinnati.

McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.

