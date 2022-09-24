Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-3, on Friday night in Cincinnati.
McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.
Milwaukee (81-70) earned its third consecutive win. Heading into the day, the Brewers trailed Philadelphia by 2 1/2 games for the third NL wild card, but the Phillies also won.
Luis Perdomo (3-0), Milwaukee’s second pitcher, tossed 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush surrendered an unearned run in the eighth before Devin Williams got four outs for his 14th save. Williams fanned the side in the ninth.
Cincinnati lost for the 12th time in 15 games. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run double, and Stuart Fairchild had two of the Reds’ seven hits.
Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer pitched 2 2/3 innings in his first start since Sept. 7 after being sidelined by elbow tightness. He allowed two runs and five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
The Brewers tied the game in the second on Victor Caratini’s RBI double and right fielder Aristides Aquino’s throwing error.
Cincinnati right-hander Luis Cessa (4-4) pitched 4 2/3 innings in an emergency start after Mike Minor was placed on IL with left shoulder soreness. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits.
Pujols hits 699th homer — At Los Angeles: Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run, a two-run blast off Andrew Heaney in the top of the third inning, to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead at Los Angeles. The game ended after the TH went to press.
Cubs 6, Pirates 5 — At Pittsburgh: Esteban Quiroz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, his second in three innings, and Chicago won its fourth straight. Quiroz lined a two-out hit off Yohan Ramirez (1-1) to left in the eighth, driving in Jared Young. Two innings earlier, he chopped an infield single to cap a three-run sixth for the Cubs, who have won eight of 11. The Pirates (55-96) have lost eight straight, and must win at least eight of their final 11 to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.
Phillies 9, Braves 1 — At Philadelphia: Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and Philadelphia earned its third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies.
Marlins 5, Nationals 2 — At Miami: Braxton Garrett pitched six effective innings in his first major league start in a month for Miami. Garrett allowed one run — Lane Thomas’ leadoff homer in the first — and five hits. Garrett Cooper and Jon Berti each doubled and singled for the Marlins.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 — At New York: Aaron Judge was held without a homer for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, but New York edged Boston. Jose Trevino singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning, and the first-place Yankees reduced their magic number to five for clinching the AL East title. With four of Maris’ children in the ballpark again, Judge went 1-for-4 with a sharp single.
Orioles 6, Astros 0 — At Baltimore: Dean Kremer pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and Baltimore kept itself squarely in the playoff hunt with the win. Kremer walked two, struck out six and did not allow a runner past second base. Baltimore has 15 shutouts this season — its most since 1992 — including three against the Astros.
Rays 10, Blue Jays 6 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as Tampa Bay tied Toronto at the top of the AL wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series — and the tiebreaker — for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays. Arozarena’s three-run homer gave Tampa Bay a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. He hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth.
Royals 5, Mariners 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead Kansas City, cutting the Mariners’ lead for the final AL wild-card spot to three games.
