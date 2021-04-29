Julius Randle scored 34 points and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls, 113-94, on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden for their 10th win in 11 games.
RJ Barrett added 22 points as New York bounced back from its loss to Phoenix that snapped a nine-game winning streak. Immanuel Quickley and Reggie Bullock each scored 13 points as the Knicks regained sole possession of fourth place in the East.
Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 18 rebounds for Chicago. Lauri Markkanen added 14 points, while Colby White and Garrett Temple each had 12.
76ers 127, Hawks 83 — At Philadelphia: Seth Curry scored 20 points, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each added 17 and Philadelphia clinched an Eastern Conference playoff berth.
Magic 109, Cavaliers 104 — At Cleveland: Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and Orlando squandered a 23-point lead before edging Cleveland to snap a six-game losing streak.
Celtics 120, Hornets 111 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 38 points, Jayson Tatum added 35, and Boston rebounded from an embarrassing loss a night earlier to Oklahoma City.
Wizards 116, Lakers 107 — At Washington: League scoring leader Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Russell Westbrook added his 13th triple-double in April for Washington.
Heat 116, Spurs 111 — At Miami: Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, and Bam Adebayo scored 21 in the 600th regular-season win for coach Erik Spoelstra.