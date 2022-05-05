GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay will play the New York Giants in the Packers’ first international regular-season game.
It’s an early start at London’s Tottenham soccer stadium on Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Central Time. That makes it 2:30 p.m. in London.
The Packers say the team will have a limited amount of tickets available for season ticket holders to buy through a drawing. The prices and seat locations aren’t available yet.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest football club stadium in London, with a capacity of 62,850.
Previously, the Packers have played internationally three times during the preseason — in Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.
The Packers-Giants game comes a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.
Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in Germany
LONDON — The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich.
The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.
BASEBALL
Brewers’ Houser argues for $3M in arbitration
NEW YORK — Right-hander Adrian Houser argued his salary arbitration case against Milwaukee on Wednesday, asking a three-man panel for $3 million while the Brewers argued for $2,425,000.
The case was heard remotely by arbitrators Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Robert Herzog. A decision is not expected for several weeks.
The 29-year-old pitcher was 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 26 starts and two relief appearances for the Brewers last season, when he earned $584,100.
Reds claim Dugger from Tampa Bay
MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday.
The Reds announced the move before Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee.
Petit, Padres ink minor league deal
CLEVELAND — Reliever Yusmeiro Petit and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor league contract.
The 37-year-old right-hander from Venezuela would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched.
HOCKEY
NHL suspends Toronto’s Clifford 1 game
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday’s incident as a forceful hit to a defenseless player who is no longer in possession of the puck.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Wichita State fires AD Boatright
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State fired athletic director Darron Boatright on Wednesday amid growing criticism over the university’s inability to compete in the new market of name, image and likeness payments to athletes.
University President Rick Muma said in a news release that Boatright had achievements and successes during his tenure, but “there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed.” Muma did not elaborate.
Sarah Adams, the schools senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, will become interim athletic director while a search is conducted for Boatright’s replacement.
TENNIS
French Open prizes up 7% from 2019
PARIS — Total French Open prize money will be about 7% higher this year than it was for the last pre-pandemic edition in 2019 — with an increase of 35% for players who lose in the first round of singles — but the singles champions will each receive slightly less than they did three years ago.
The French Tennis Federation announced Wednesday that it will hand out a total of 43.6 million euros (about $46 million) in 2022.
The clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins on May 22, with Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova as the reigning champions.