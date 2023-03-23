Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 130-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
The Bucks extended their Eastern Conference advantage to 2½ games over the Boston Celtics as they prepare for a four-game road swing that includes a matchup Saturday with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets.
Antetokounmpo rested the entire fourth quarter and watched the Bucks put the finishing touches on their most lopsided win of the season
Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton added 19 points each for the Bucks, who never trailed. Middleton also had 10 assists, while Portis had 10 rebounds.
Devin Vassell scored 16 points to lead the Spurs.
76ers 116, Bulls 91 — At Chicago: Tyrese Maxey scored 16 of his 21 points during Philadelphia’s dominant first half. De’Anthony Melton had 25 points and Tobias Harris finished with 20 as Philadelphia earned a split of its four-game season series against Chicago. Joel Embiid added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just over 16 minutes of playing time. Coby White scored 19 points for Chicago, and Zach LaVine had 16.
Nuggets 118, Wizards 104 — At Washington: Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 12 rebounds as Denver shook off a slow start and beat short-handed Washington. Michael Porder Jr. added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 17 for Western Conference-leading Denver.
Pacers 118, Raptors 114 — At Toronto: Rookie guard Andrew Nembhard had 25 points and 10 assists in his first NBA game back home in Canada, and Indiana snapped Toronto’s home winning streak at seven.
Heat 127, Knicks 120 — At Miami: Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, Tyler Herro scored 14 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and Miami moved closer to escaping play-in tournament range. Herro made four 3-pointers in the fourth for the Heat, who led by 11 in the third, lost the lead briefly, then took the lead back for good with a 16-2 run midway through the final quarter.
Grizzlies 130, Rockets 125 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant finished with 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting overall and 5-for-6 from the line in his first outing after an eight-game NBA suspension.
Warriors 127, Mavericks 125 — At Dallas: Stephen Curry scored 20 points and assisted on Draymond Green’s tiebreaking three-point play late as Golden State won a game with considerable playoff implications.
Timberwolves 125, Hawks 124 — At Minneapolis: Naz Reid dropped 26 points, Jaden McDaniels added 15 and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 for Minnesota. Trae Young led the Hawks with 29 points.
