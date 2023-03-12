A capsule look at regional NFL teams as they head into the free-agency season:
CHICAGO BEARS (3-14)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Byron Pringle, LB Nicholas Morrow, RT Riley Reiff, DL Angelo Blackson, WR N’Keal Harry, TE Ryan Griffin, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Dane Cruikshank, LS Patrick Scales, LB Matthew Adams, DL Mike Pennel, LB Joe Thomas, LG Dakota Dozier, RG Michael Schofield, QB Tim Boyle, WR Dante Pettis, QB Nathan Peterman, LB Elijah Lee, RB David Montgomery, FB Khari Blasingame, TE Trevon Wesco, DL Armon Watts.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Breon Borders, C Sam Mustipher, LB Javin White, RB Darrynton Evans.
NEEDS: The Bears agreed Friday to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers, two people familiar with the deal said. Chicago addressed a big need for a playmaker to help quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring star receiver D.J. Moore from Carolina along with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025, the people said. With Fields running for 1,143 yards, the Bears led the league in rushing last season. But they finished at the bottom in passing. Chicago still has some big holes to fill after setting a franchise record for losses. The Bears desperately need help up front after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18. Their sack leader was a safety — Jaquan Brisker with four — and no lineman had more than three. Chicago could also use help on the offensive line after Fields was sacked 55 times — tied with Denver’s Russell Wilson for the most in the NFL.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $75 million.
GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-9)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Adrian Amos, WR Randall Cobb, K Mason Crosby, S Rudy Ford, OLB Justin Hollins, WR Allen Lazard, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Dallin Leavitt, DL Dean Lowry, CB/KR Keisean Nixon, DL Jarran Reed, TE Robert Tonyan, OLB Eric Wilson
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Krys Barnes, TE Tyler Davis, OT Yosh Nijman
NEEDS: Safety is a major concern that becomes even greater if Amos leaves. The Packers’ main safeties for most of 2022 were Amos and 2019 first-round draft pick Darnell Savage, who struggled enough to lose his starting spot at one point last season. The Packers would have a lack of veteran receivers to complement 2022 draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs if Lazard and Cobb depart. Lazard is one of the top receivers in the free-agent market, which could make it tough for the Packers to keep him. Tight end also is a huge need that could become even larger depending on whether Tonyan or Lewis stays, though the 2023 draft class is strong at that position. If four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers leaves, the Packers probably would want to sign a veteran quarterback to back up Jordan Love. The Packers also need help at outside linebacker, as Rashan Gary’s season-ending injury last year exposed their lack of pass-rushing depth. The Packers should prioritize holding on to Nixon, who boosted their special teams as an All-Pro kick returner last season.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17½ million
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (13-5)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, RB Alexander Mattison, K Greg Joseph, CB Duke Shelley, TE Irv Smith Jr., CB Chandon Sullivan, LS Andrew DePaola, OT Oli Udoh, DE Jonathan Bullard, QB Nick Mullens, CB Kris Boyd, C/G Austin Schlottman, WR Olabisi Johnson.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Ben Ellefson, DE Kenny Willekes.
NEEDS: The Vikings are mired in a salary cap crunch with a pressing need yet again at a vital position. Their top three cornerbacks from last season are all set to hit the market: Peterson, Shelley and Sullivan. Another key player the Vikings will try to re-sign is Tomlinson, who has been a valuable part of a struggling defense over the past two years. The status of OLB Za’Darius Smith is in doubt given his cap hit of more than $15.9 million, but without him the Vikings would be awfully thin on edge rushers. The Vikings already released LB Eric Kendricks and WR Adam Thielen this week for cap relief, with more maneuvering through restructures or releases left to do. The interior of the OL remains a weakness, with Bradbury’s contract expiring and Ed Ingram Jr. coming off a rough rookie season as a pass blocker at the perpetually unsettled RG spot.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): About $7 million over as of Friday.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17-3)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, DE Frank Clark, WR Mecole Hardman, WR Justin Watson, DE Carlos Dunlap, TE Blake Bell, RT Andrew Wylie, FS Deon Bush, RB Ronald Jones II, FS Juan Thornhill, RB Jerick McKinnon, OG Nick Allegretti, FB Michael Burton, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Khalen Saunders.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Tershawn Wharton, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, TE Jody Fortson, P Tommy Townsend, QB Shane Buechele.
NEEDS: The Chiefs declined to use the franchise tag for a second year on Brown and cut Clark to save salary cap space, creating big holes on each side of the ball. The Chiefs also need to address wide receiver, though there is mutual interest in Smith-Schuster returning after an excellent first season in Kansas City. They could also use some help at safety, where Thornhill provided a solid complement to Justin Reid in the back of the defense. The Chiefs will have plenty of draft picks, but look for them to fill at least a couple of their most glaring holes in free agency.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17 million.
