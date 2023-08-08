WWCup Australia Denmark Soccer
Australia's Hayley Raso (left) celebrates her side's second goal against Denmark during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match Monday in Sydney. Australia won, 2-0.

 Mark Baker The Associated Press

Australia was already on course for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup when Sam Kerr entered the field to wild celebrations on Monday.

With the star striker back from injury, the Matildas are confident contenders to win the tournament on home soil after beating Denmark, 2-0, in the round of 16 at a raucous Stadium Australia in Sydney.

