SAN FRANCISCO — Atthaya Thitikul birdied the 16th hole to cap a dominating week that carried Thailand to a victory over Australia on Sunday for the country’s first International Crown team match play title.

Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.

