SAN FRANCISCO — Atthaya Thitikul birdied the 16th hole to cap a dominating week that carried Thailand to a victory over Australia on Sunday for the country’s first International Crown team match play title.
Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.
Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn holed out a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.
The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.
It was a breakthrough weekend for Thailand, which had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.
But the Thai team was dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every match in pool play and then delivering a dominating championship match after surviving a tight semifinal against the United States earlier in the day.
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Adrian Meronk closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Italian Open, strengthening the Polish player’s case to return to Marco Simone as part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team.
Meronk finished at 13-under 271 to defeat Romain Langasque (70). Julien Guerrier, who held the 54-hole lead, shot 73 and finished alone in third, three shots behind.
Meronk won for the third time on the European tour and moved to No. 4 in the Race to Dubai standings.
He took the lead with a 3-wood just short of the green on the par-4 16th. Meronk then saved par on the 17th after missing the green to the right, and then effectively sealed it by making a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole.
Marco Simone hosts the Ryder Cup the last week in September.
DULUTH, Ga. — Stephen Ames capped off his dominant week on the TPC Sugarloaf with a 4-under 68 on Sunday that gave him the tournament scoring record and a four-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
Ames joined David Toms as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He previously won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.
Ames had a three-shot lead going into the final and was never seriously challenged.
He drove into the water on the final hole and still made a 30-foot par putt to finish at 19-under 197. Ames broke his own 54-hole record at Sugarloaf by four shots. He also won in 2017.
Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the final hole for a 68 to finish alone in second. Brett Quigley tried to make a run at Ames and got within three shots until a bogey-double bogey finish for a 69 to finish alone in fourth.
