NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing
Buy Now

Chase Elliott drives through Turn 1 on Sunday during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He was later declared the winner after the top two finishers were disqualified.

 Matt Slocum The Associated Press

LONG POND, Pa. — The siren at the Dawsonville, Georgia, pool hall that sounds whenever Chase Elliott wins a race did indeed go off Sunday night without the hometown star ever leading a lap at Pocono Raceway.

“Winner, winner Joe Gibbs Racing are cheaters!” the Dawsonville Pool Room tweeted.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.