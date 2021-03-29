Andre Drummond is joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push.
The Lakers announced the signing of the two-time All-Star center less than an hour before Sunday night’s game against the Orlando Magic. Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account earlier in the day, writing “Back to work” underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform.
“Andre Drummond gives us powerful, anchor-point skills on both ends of the court,” general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “We feel extremely fortunate to add a player of his caliber and magnitude to our core group at this stage of our journey to defend the NBA title.”
Drummond agreed to a buyout Friday from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the four-time NBA rebounding champion last year after nearly eight seasons in Detroit. He had to clear waivers before he could join a team of his choosing, and Drummond chose to link up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending NBA champions.
Drummond is almost certain to get his first significant NBA postseason playing time with the Lakers after appearing in only eight playoff games — and losing all eight — in two postseason trips with the Pistons.
When Drummond gets up to playing speed after sitting out the past six weeks, the two-time All-Star Game selection should be a notable upgrade at center for Los Angeles, which won a competition with several contenders for his services over the weekend.
Suns 101, Hornets 97 (OT) — At Charlotte, N.C.: — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 16 and Phoenix outlasted Charlotte on Sunday.
Deandre Ayton added 14 points, and Mikal Bridges had 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six steals. The Suns, second in the Western Conference at 31-14, have won three of four on their Southeast swing.
Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 30 points, and Terry Rozier had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges added 18 points, 12 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward scored 15 points.
A crowd of 3,850 saw the Hornets force overtime, with Rozier’s 3-pointer tying it at 90 with 33.5 seconds left.
Trail Blazers 122, Raptors 117 — At Tampa, Fla. CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes, Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists, and Portland beat Toronto. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and eight rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto, The Raptors lost for the 11th time in 12 games.