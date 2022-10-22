OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi athletic department has announced that volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is being placed on leave and her program would be placed under administrative review on Thursday night. “Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program,” according to a statement from Ole Miss athletics. “During her leave, assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach.” Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, is in her third season as the Rebels volleyball coach. She led the Rebels to a postseason appearance in 2021-22, the program’s first in 11 seasons. The Rebels are 7-10 this year midway through the regular season. Ole Miss volleyball hosts Missouri for a pair of matches in Oxford this weekend. The review is not believed to be performance-based. Before getting into coaching, Banwarth played six years as a member of the U.S. national volleyball team. Banwarth spent three seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater of Nebraska, where she focused on liberos and passers in addition to leading the Huskers’ recruiting efforts. She helped direct Nebraska to a national championship in 2017 and a repeat appearance in the title match in 2018. BASEBALL
Rangers hire 3-time champ Bochy as manager
The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion with 2,003 career victories out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended. Bochy agreed to a three-year contract. The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants. The first championship came in five games over Texas in 2010, and the Giants won again in 2012 and 2014.
Guardians manager Francona to return in ‘23
CLEVELAND — There were no formal contract negotiations between Terry Francona and the Guardians, just a five-minute conversation among friends. He told them he wants to keep managing. They gladly accepted. Francona’s unique partnership in Cleveland will carry into 2023 as the 63-year-old has agreed to return with the club after leading the majors’ youngest team to a division title and the AL Division Series this season. Toronto agrees to deal with manager Schneider TORONTO — By his own admission, John Schneider never amounted to much as a baseball player. On Friday, Schneider fulfilled a dream he’d pursued for 15 years since giving up on playing and choosing to coach instead. Toronto’s former bench coach, Schneider was named the 14th manager in Blue Jays history, signing a three-year contract with the team he led on an interim basis last season. Fox networks to televise World Baseball Classic LOS ANGELES — Fox and its related networks will televise next year’s World Baseball Classic, obtaining U.S. English- and Spanish-language rights to the tournament. Fox said Friday it will broadcast the U.S. opener against Britain on March 11 on the main Fox network. The tournament opens March 8 in Taiwan — March 7 U.S. time — and the championship on March 21 will be on FS1 and Fox Deportes. TENNIS
Simona Halep gets provisional drug ban
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. BASKETBALL
WNBA COY Curt Miller leaves Sun for Sparks
LOS ANGELES — Two-time WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller is the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun, the team said Friday. Miller, also the general manager for the past six years, led the Sun to two trips to the WNBA finals, including this year when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games in the best-of-five series. He was an assistant for the Sparks in 2015 before going to Connecticut. FOOTBALL
Steelers QB Pickett clears protocol, will start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week’s upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter.
