Chris Carson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left, Russell Wilson threw two TD passes and ran for one and Seattle rallied past mistake-prone Cleveland, 32-28, on Sunday to improve to 3-0 on the road for the first time in 39 years.
The Seahawks (5-1) gave up touchdowns on Cleveland’s first three possessions before storming back. Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for two scores, and Seattle’s cool quarterback scampered 16 yards for a TD. The Seahawks last won their first three road games in 1980, when they went 4-12.
The Browns (2-4) were hurt by their own miscues. They couldn’t overcome four turnovers, a blocked punt or quarterback Baker Mayfield’s hip injury and fell to 0-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Steelers 24, Chargers 17 — At Carson, Calif.: Devlin Hodges completed 15 of 20 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown against one interception to lead Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ Devin Bush returned a Philip Rivers fumble 9 yards for a score, James Conner rushed 12 yards for another, and Hodges hit Conner on a 26-yard pass for the third. Rivers tossed a pair of TD passes to Hunter Henry in the fourth quarter.
Saints 13, Jaguars 6 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Teddy Bridgewater found Jared Cook for a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans held on to beat Jacksonville and improve to 4-0 without injured starter Drew Brees. Gardner Minshew was sacked twice, hurried often and threw his first interception as a starter.
Ravens 23, Bengals 17 — At Baltimore: Lamar Jackson ran for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown, threw for 236 yards and guided Baltimore past hapless Cincinnati. Jackson carried 19 times, including three kneel-downs, and finished tantalizingly short of Michael Vick’s single-game record of 173 yards rushing by a quarterback.
Panthers 37, Buccaneers 26 — At London: Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and Carolina turned five interceptions by Jameis Winston into 17 points as the Panthers beat Tampa Bay.
Redskins 17, Dolphins 16 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Rookie Terry McLaurin caught two touchdown passes and Washington stopped Miami’s two-point conversion attempt with 6 seconds left in a matchup between winless teams. Adrian Peterson more than doubled his season rushing total with 118 yards for Bill Callahan in his first game as interim coach.
49ers 20, Rams 7 — At Los Angeles: Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 243 yards and ran for a touchdown, and San Francisco remained unbeaten with a dominant defensive performance against struggling Los Angeles. George Kittle had eight catches for 103 yards for the Niners (5-0), who held Los Angeles’ once-unstoppable offense to 157 yards.
Jets 24, Cowboys 22 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Sam Darnold gave the Jets’ struggling offense a huge boost by throwing two touchdown passes in his return from mononucleosis, and New York held on to beat Dallas for its first win of the season. The Jets led 21-9 in the fourth quarter, but Dak Prescott and the top-ranked Cowboys offense stormed back.
Broncos 16, Titans 0 — At Denver: Denver’s swarming defense sent Marcus Mariota to the bench and Tennessee to its fourth loss in five games. The Broncos (2-4) had seven sacks in a game for the first time since their 2015 Super Bowl season and they picked off three passes.
Cardinals 34, Falcons 33 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Kyler Murray threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona built a big lead over Atlanta, lost it, and then rallied to win. Atlanta looked like it would tie the game with 1:53 left after Matt Ryan hit Devonta Freeman on a 12-yard touchdown pass, but 44-year-old Matt Bryant missed left on the extra point, and the Cardinals ran out the clock from there.