MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich continued to heat up at the plate and created even more fireworks on the basepaths as he helped the Milwaukee Brewers complete a sweep of the Kansas City Royals.
After homering twice on Saturday, Yelich went deep again Sunday in the Brewers’ 9-6 victory. He also hit an RBI single and scored on a bizarre play as part of Milwaukee’s seven-run outburst in the third inning.
Yelich is batting .348 (16 of 46) with four homers and 12 RBIs in May. The 2018 NL MVP hit just .228 with three homers and 11 RBIs in April.
“I’m just making adjustments and just trying to find ways to contribute,” Yelich said. “You’re constantly tinkering with things and trying to be the best version of yourself, whatever that is, each day. For me, each day’s a new day.”
Brice Turang added a three-run shot and Mike Brosseau also homered for the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Kansas City’s Salvador Perez homered for the second straight day, Bobby Witt Jr. had a homer and a two-run double and Hunter Dozier also went deep.
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea earned a no-decision after allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work. Rea is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 innings covering seven outings with the Brewers this season.
The Royals led 4-1 before it all fell apart for them in the bottom of the third. Milwaukee erupted for seven runs to take the lead for good.
Yelich singled in a run, and the Brewers scored twice more on a pair of errors on a double-steal attempt to tie the game. Owen Miller gave the Brewers the lead with an RBI double, and Brice Turang followed with a three-run home run.
