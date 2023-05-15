Royals Brewers Baseball
Buy Now

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea throws during the first inning Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich continued to heat up at the plate and created even more fireworks on the basepaths as he helped the Milwaukee Brewers complete a sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

After homering twice on Saturday, Yelich went deep again Sunday in the Brewers’ 9-6 victory. He also hit an RBI single and scored on a bizarre play as part of Milwaukee’s seven-run outburst in the third inning.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.