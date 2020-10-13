IOWA CITY — Nebraska will play at Iowa on the day after Thanksgiving, continuing a tradition that started when the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.
The Big Ten on Monday announced the game would be played Nov. 27 instead of Nov. 28. Kickoff time will be announced later.
In another schedule change, Iowa will play at Minnesota on Nov. 13, a Friday, instead of on Nov. 14.
This will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating to the 1990 season. In addition to 10 matchups with Iowa, the Cornhuskers played Colorado for 15 straight seasons from 1996-2010 and met Oklahoma six consecutive years from 1990-95.
The Big Ten season opens Oct. 24, with Nebraska playing at No. 6 Ohio State and Iowa at Purdue.
Vanderbilt-Missouri game postponed
Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.
The SEC started a conference-only schedule Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.
K-State QB Thompson to miss rest of season
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, leaving freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way.
Thompson was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech’s Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after Thompson unloaded a pass in the Wildcats’ 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit.
Thompson is a senior, but the NCAA has frozen eligibility clocks for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means he could return for one more season. It’s unclear whether that decision has been made.
Syracuse loses defensive standout to injury
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse preseason All-American defensive standout Andre Cisco will miss the rest of the season, coach Dino Babers said Monday toward the end of his weekly news conference.
Cisco was inserted as the rover in the Orange’s new 3-3-5 defensive scheme and had 11 tackles and one interception in the two games he played. He was injured in a freak collision with a teammate in pregame warmups for the Georgia Tech game in the Carrier Dome just over two weeks ago and hadn’t played since.
Falcons name Morris interim head coach
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn. Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first season as defensive coordinator.
The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Falcons owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
BASKETBALL
Bulls part way with 4 assistant coaches
CHICAGO — New Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan will get to help shape the team’s coaching staff going into next season. The Bulls announced Monday they have parted ways with four assistant coaches: Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser, Roy Rogers and Karen Stack Umlauf.
It’s the latest signal the Bulls are committed to making wholesale changes and empowering the new regime to do so. They had picked up a contract option for next season on Loenser in May, Rogers signed a three-year contract last offseason and Stack Umlauf, the first female coach in franchise history, had been with the organization since Jerry Krause hired her to the basketball operations department in 1985.
BASEBALL
Pham in good condition after stabbing
SAN DIEGO — Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was injured in an altercation Sunday night in San Diego and underwent surgery for a stab wound in his lower back, the team and player said Monday.
No organs were damaged, and Pham received stitches to close the wound that pierced all three layers of skin.
According to two people who spoke with Pham, the incident happened when Pham was leaving an establishment and came upon an argument occurring near his car. According to one of the people, an altercation eventually ensued after Pham asked the people involved in the argument, who he did not know, to get away from his car.
Twins’ Polanco undergoes ankle surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is recovering from surgery on his right ankle for a second straight offseason. The Twins announced Monday that Polanco had a procedure last week to remove a mild bone spur and a small bone chip on the outside of the joint that went as planned. He had a similar cleanup operation about a year ago. Polanco will begin physical therapy next week, and the Twins said he’s expected to be ready when spring training starts in four months.
Dodgers add extra pitcher to NLCS roster
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers have added left-hander Alex Wood as an extra pitcher for the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, while also bringing back infielder Edwin Rios after he missed the last round with a groin injury.
Atlanta went with the same 28-player roster it had for its NL Division Series, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks sign Janmark, Wallmark
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to one-year contracts with Mattias Janmark and Lucas Wallmark on Monday, adding a pair of forwards to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad. Janmark’s contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Wallmark’s cap number is $950,000.
Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and the 27-year-old Janmark could step into his role on Chicago’s penalty-killing unit.