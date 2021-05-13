Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.
Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it.
Nick Martini was the Cubs’ automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.
Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs.
Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday’s game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini. Heyward flied out to end the threat.
Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.
Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin retired the first two hitters in the sixth before Vargas doubled to right. Pederson lined a 1-2 pitch from Bryan Shaw to right-center, breaking an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for the Cubs.
Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings.
Sam Hentges pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning.
Indians closer Emmanuel Clase and Báez exchanged words after the right-hander retired the side in the ninth.
Mets 7, Orioles 1 — At New York: Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters. Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time and allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried the Mets to their seventh straight win.
Blue Jays 4, Braves 1 — At Atlanta: Teoscar Hernández hit two homers and drove in three runs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and Toronto improved to 5-0 against the Braves.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 5, Pirates 1 (10 innings) — At Pittsburgh: Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings.
Padres 5-2, Rockies 3-3 — At Denver: Victor Caratini lined a two-out grand slam in the sixth, powering virus-depleted San Diego to a win in a doubleheader opener. Second baseman Austin Nola — a catcher pressed into infield duty following a flurry of roster moves — made a game-saving, over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right to close out the game with the bases loaded in the seventh. In the nightcap, Josh Fuentes delivered a walk-off RBI single up the middle to give Colorado the split.
Phillies 5, Nationals 2 (10 innings)— At Washington: Odubel Herrera homered in the ninth to tie it at 2-2, and Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton and Andrew Knapp added RBI singles in the 10th to lift Philadelphia.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 1 — At Milwaukee: Travis Shaw broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the eighth, and Avisail Garcia followed with a two-run home run. Shaw put the Brewers ahead in the sixth with an RBI sacrifice fly, but St. Louis’ Tyler O’Neill tied it two innings later with a home run to right field.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 4, Royals 2 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading Detroit. Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012
Yankees 1, Rays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and New York won amid a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined shortstop Gleyber Torres.
Athletics 4, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: In his first big-league start, James Kaprielian scattered four hits, struck out six and allowed just one earned run in five innings to earn the win. Oakland scored the go-ahead run on Jed Lowrie’s ground out in the fifth.