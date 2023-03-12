MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, died Saturday. He was 95.
The Vikings announced Grant’s death on social media.
“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant. A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North and the Vikings,” owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a joint statement distributed by the team. “In short, he was the Vikings.”
Wearing his trademark purple Vikings cap and a stone-faced demeanor, Grant displayed a steely sideline gaze that became synonymous with his teams. He was a mainstay among coaches of his era, a decorated group that included Don Shula, Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, John Madden and Hank Stram. Grant, however, had little interest in accolades.
“The only reason I can see for a head coach getting credit for something good is that he gets so much blame when something is bad,” Grant once said. “The whole secret, I think, is to not react to either the good or the bad.”
He guided the Vikings from 1967-85, with a one-year hiatus in 1984, on his way to a 158-96-5 record with 11 division championships in 18 seasons. He went 10-12 in the playoffs. When he retired, Grant was eighth on the NFL’s all-time victory list.
SKIING
ARE, Sweden — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom.
Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.
Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday. Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.
She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.
GOLF
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Scottie Scheffler won early, holing a chip from deep rough for eagle on the par-5 second hole at The Players Championship to win a bet against his caddie on the number of times the Masters champion chips in during the season.
The bigger payoff was the way Scheffler navigated 26 holes on Saturday — eight in the morning to finish the rain-delayed second round, 18 in the afternoon when the TPC Sawgrass was as soft and vulnerable as it gets — for a 7-under 65 to build a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee of Australia.
HOCKEY
BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Bruins earned their 50th win in their 64th game of the season, making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history. The previous record of 66 was set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored 88 seconds apart to help Boston rally from a two-goal deficit. Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots.
BASKETBALL
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Rick Stansbury has resigned after seven seasons as Western Kentucky’s head basketball coach and cited a need to focus on his health and family. Stansbury missed nine games at midseason with an undisclosed health issue. He was 139-89 with three Conference USA championship-game appearances and one East Division title.
Jim Whitesell is out as the University at Buffalo men’s basketball coach after his first losing season in four years on the job, the school announced Saturday.
Whitesell was under contract through the 2024-25 season and is due to receive a $500,000 buyout under terms of his deal for being fired before April 5.
AUTO RACING
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Sammy Smith won the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, the first victory for the 18-year-old high school student who is taking classes online so he can be a full-time driver.
Making his 13th start in the last two years for Joe Gibbs Racing, Smith led the final 52 laps and held off Cup Series star Kyle Busch on two restarts to take the checkered flag for the first time in a NASCAR national series event.
