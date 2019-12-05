Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to their 13th consecutive victory, 127-103, at Detroit on Wednesday night.
The last time the Bucks had a longer winning streak than this was when they won 16 in a row spanning the end of the 1972-73 season and the beginning of 1973-74. They also had a 13-game run shortly after that 16-game streak ended.
Milwaukee had won its previous two games by 41 and 44 points, and the Pistons had won their previous two by 34 and 33. This one wasn’t close, either. The Bucks have dominated Detroit of late.
Milwaukee won all eight matchups with the Pistons last season — four in the regular season and four in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks also beat Detroit last month in their first meeting of 2019-20.
Andre Drummond had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit.
Bulls 106, Grizzlies 99 — At Chicago: Zach LaVine scored 25 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds to lift Chicago. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 32 points and 13 boards.
Lauri Markkanen added 15 points as the Bulls won their second straight.
The Bulls scored the game’s first seven points and had a 13-2 lead after four minutes. Scoring consistently was a problem for Memphis throughout the first half.
Celtics 112, Heat 93 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Kemba Walker had 28 and Boston beat Miami to improve to 8-0 at home.
Hornets 106, Warriors 91 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Devonte Graham made 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points and Charlotte beat Golden State to spoil D’Angelo Russell’s return to the court. Russell finished with 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting in 25 minutes after missing the last nine games with a right thumb sprain.
Nets 130, Hawks 118 — At Atlanta: Garrett Temple scored a season-high 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 of his 24 in the second half and Brooklyn beat Atlanta.
Magic 128, Suns 114 — At Orlando, Fla.: Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points, Terrence Ross had 22 and Orlando beat Phoenix.
Pacers 107, Thunder 100 — At Oklahoma City: T.J. Warren led seven Indiana players in double-digit scoring with 24 points, and the Pacers held off Oklahoma City.
Mavericks 121, Timerwolves 114 — At Dallas: Dwight Powell scored 24 points and Luka Doncic added 22 points as Dallas pulled away from Minnesota.