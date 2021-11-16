It didn’t feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season.
Tampa Bay’s speedy and powerful outfielder certainly didn’t play like one, either.
Arozarena won AL Rookie of the Year honors with a superb follow-up to his 2020 postseason heroics while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India earned NL Rookie of the Year on Monday night.
If it didn’t seem like this wasn’t Arozarena’s first year, there’s a reason. The 26-year-old Cuban provided a stunning lift for the Rays during the 2020 postseason with 10 homers in 18 games during their run to the World Series.
But Arozarena didn’t play enough during the 2020 regular season to lose his rookie status so he was eligible for the award this year. He followed up his postseason breakout with an excellent season in 2021, finishing with a .274 average, 32 doubles, 20 homers and 69 RBIs while adding excellent defense, helping the Rays return to the postseason.
Arozarena earned 22 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, beating out Houston right-hander Luis Garcia and Tampa Bay infielder Wander Franco.
The 24-year-old India received 29 of 30 first-place votes, beating out Miami left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers and St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson. Rogers got one first-place vote.
Cubs hire Moskas as assistant pitching coach
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs hired former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach on Monday. The 35-year-old Moskos will assist pitching coach Tommy Hottovy on the staff of manager David Ross. He spent the past two seasons coaching in the New York Yankees’ farm system after working for Driveline Baseball, a training center near Seattle.
Former MLB shortstop Lugo dies at 45
Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox said. He was 45. ESPN reported that the cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, citing Lugo’s family.
Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000-11 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He batted .385 in the 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.
LHP Rodriguez to Tigers on 4-year deal
Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, putting the left-hander on track to become the first of the 188 major league free agents to switch teams.
The agreement is subject to a successful physical, according to person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by The Athletic and MLB.com, was contingent on the medical tests.
HOCKEY
NHL postpones 3 games due to outbreak
The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any of North America’s major professional sports leagues have been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus.
Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and at home Saturday against the New York Rangers were postponed. Ten Senators players are currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
While Ottawa played shorthanded Sunday in a 4-0 loss to Calgary, the depth of the outbreak led to the decision to postpone games, which the league said was made in light of evidence of continued spread in recent days.
FOOTBALL
Washington loses Young for rest of season
Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg. Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year going down during the first half of an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Rivera did not reveal whether Young tore the ACL in his right knee. Washington said Sunday that Young left the game with a knee injury.
Browns QB Mayfield day to day
CLEVELAND — Banged-up Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day after bruising his right knee in Sunday’s blowout loss at New England — his latest injury.
Mayfield, who has been playing with a damaged left shoulder for several weeks, had to leave in the third quarter after being hit by blitzing Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Mayfield struggled to stand before heading to the medical tent.
Texas loses leading rusher Robinson
AUSTIN, Texas — Star Texas running back Bijan Robinson will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his elbow in the Longhorns’ loss to Kansas, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.
Robinson’s 1,127 yards rushing this season rank third in the Big 12 and made him the first Texas running back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since 2016. He also had 11 rushing touchdowns, and five more receiving.