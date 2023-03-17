Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school’s first NCAA tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona, 59-55, on Thursday in Sacramento, Calif.
The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points to finish the upset, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:21.
Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton’s first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998.
Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region.
Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7).
No. 1 Alabama 96, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 — At Birmingham, Ala.: Alabama buried Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under an early 3-point onslaught, launching the Crimson Tide to a first-round romp even with star freshman Brandon Miller going scoreless. The Crimson Tide (30-5) buried 10 first-half 3s.
No. 8 Maryland 67, No. 9 West Virginia 65 — At Birmingham, Ala.: Maryland overcame a sluggish start and a final heave at the buzzer by Kedrian Johnson, topping West Virginia. Maryland was led by Julian Reese with 17 points and nine rebounds.
No. 5 San Diego State 63, No. 12 College of Charleston 57 — At Orlando, Fla.: Matt Bradley scored 17 points, including two free throws in the final minute, and seed San Diego State held on to beat College of Charleston. The victory was a measure of redemption for Bradley, whose turnover in the waning seconds of overtime last year cost the Aztecs in a three-point loss to Creigton.
No. 13 Furman 68, No. 4 Virginia 67 — At Orlando, Fla.: JP Pegues made a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining, and Furman completed a rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to hand Virginia another first-round NCAA tournament loss. Jalen Slawson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Paladins (28-7), making their first trip to the NCAA tournament in 43 years.
No. 7 Missouri 76, No. 10 Utah State 65 — At Sacramento, Calif.: Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored 10 points to go with six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers.
EAST REGION
No. 5 Duke 74, No. 12 Oral Roberts 51 — At Orlando, Fla.: Jeremy Roach scored a career-high 23 points, and Duke beat Oral Roberts in the school’s first NCAA Tournament game since Jon Scheyer took over as Blue Devils coach. Dariq Whitehead added 13 points to lead the Blue Devils (27-8).
MIDWEST REGION
No. 2 Texas 81, No. 15 Colgate 61 — At Des Moines: Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and Texas shut down sharpshooting Colgate. Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and Dylan Disu had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Longhorns.
WEST REGION
No. 1 Kansas 96, No. 16 Howard 68 — At Des Moines: Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds for No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas, which allowed absent and recovering coach Bill Self to rest during an easy victory over Howard. Gradey Dick had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the freshman’s first NCAA tournament game. K.J. Adams Jr. scored 13 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. added 11 points for the Jayhawks (28-7).
No. 7 Northwestern 75, No. 10 Boise State 67 — At Sacramento, Calif.: Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead Northwestern to a win in the school’s second appearance ever in the NCAA tournament, beating Boise State.
