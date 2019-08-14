FILE- In an April 13, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks out with players during the team's annual spring NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh seems to be set up for success at Michigan in his fifth season, leading a program that is a popular choice to win the Big Ten. "That's where I would pick us," Harbaugh said. Some are predicting the Wolverines will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff to give them a chance to win a national championship for the first time since 1997. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)