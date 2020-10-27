GLENDALE, Ariz. — Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Arizona Cardinals a 37-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night in a thriller that featured 1,091 total yards, huge plays, crucial mistakes and — finally — a winner.
Seattle led all of regulation until Gonzalez made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to tie it at 34.
And that’s when the crazy really got started.
The Cardinals stopped the Seahawks opening drive in overtime and then quickly moved downfield. On second-and-15, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go ahead and try for the field goal. Gonzalez made the 41-yarder, but Kingsbury called a timeout just before the snap because the play clock was winding down. Gonzalez missed wide left on the next attempt.
Moments later, it appeared Seattle had won on the ensuing drive when DK Metcalf caught a 48-yard touchdown pass, but the play was called back because of holding on receiver David Moore. Wilson threw an interception on the next play that was picked off by rookie Isaiah Simmons.
That gave Gonzalez the chance for redemption. He nailed the winner to knock off the previously undefeated Seahawks and set off a raucous celebration at midfield.
Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Beckham Jr. will miss rest of season
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. was in a much better place emotionally and physically. This was going to be the season he changed minds. He won’t get the chance. The star receiver’s second season with Cleveland ended on Monday after an MRI confirmed he sustained a torn left knee ligament in the opening minutes of Sunday’s 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Panthers’ McCaffrey could return soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “it’s a possibility” star running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
McCaffrey was back on the practice field Monday wearing a red jersey signifying an injured player and he remains on the team’s injured reserve list for now. He did not practice, working instead with the training staff.
Missouri WR arrested, dismissed from team
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after being arrested, school officials said Monday. Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage, according to the Boone County Sheriff Department. He was released after bonding out of jail. Massey had not played for the Tigers this year after he opted out of the season.
Florida back to work after outbreak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida resumed meetings and practices for the first time in two weeks Monday, getting back to work after a COVID-19 outbreak caused the Southeastern Conference to postpone two of the team’s games. The Gators (2-1) are scheduled to host Missouri (2-2) on Saturday, ending a 21-day layoff and beginning the first of seven consecutive games for coach Dan Mullen and his team. Mullen was one of more than 30 players and coaches who tested positive for the coronavirus following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month.
SEC fines Kiffin for comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for his complaints about officiating on social media. The league announced the fine on Monday, but also said the replay official should have stopped play to review the call after Mississippi’s fourth-quarter kickoff appeared to have touched the right hand of Shaun Shivers. The Rebels recovered in the end zone but the on-field call was that Shivers didn’t touch it and play wasn’t halted for a review.
UNLV to host fans at Raiders stadium
LAS VEGAS — Fans of UNLV football will be the first to attend a game at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders after the university’s plan to allow about 2,000 spectators was approved by the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada’s department of Business & Industry.
The Rebels are scheduled to host in-state rival Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in the annual battle for the Fremont Cannon, college football’s largest rivalry trophy. It will be the first game played before fans at the new stadium since the Raiders have decided to play their inaugural season in Vegas before empty seats amid the pandemic.
Duke’s Taylor out indefinitely, Gilbert opts out
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke center Will Taylor will be out indefinitely due to surgery on his right knee. Taylor is scheduled to have the procedure today for an injury sustained in the Oct. 17 loss at North Carolina State.
The school also announced Monday that redshirt senior cornerback Mark Gilbert won’t return this season as he begins preparing for the NFL draft. Gilbert started the first two games before needing surgery in September to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot.
BASKETBALL
ESPN won’t host college events in bubble
ORLANDO, Fla. — ESPN won’t hold college basketball tournaments in a Florida bubble next month. In a statement Monday, ESPN Events said it had “set out to create a protected environment” in Orlando for teams set to compete in events it operates. Those plans changed due to “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols,” leading to the decision to resume those events during the 2021-22 season.
BASEBALL
Rangers to split pitching coach duties
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers plan to utilize Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara as co-pitching coaches in 2021, with Mathis directing from the dugout and Sagara working out of the bullpen.
The pair replaces Julio Rangel, whose contract wasn’t renewed after two seasons on the job. Rangers pitchers combined for a 5.07 ERA over the past two years, ranking 26th in the majors despite the success of veterans Lance Lynn and Mike Minor. The Rangers announced the change Monday, saying Mathis and Sagara will split duties and responsibilities while trying to mold a young pitching staff.