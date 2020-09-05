Washington released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Friday, a stunning move by first-year coach Ron Rivera in the name of getting younger.
Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the practice facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old star. The move came less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.
“It’s not about what he hasn’t done or anything like that, but it’s about what this group of backs has shown us, especially in the way that the offense has headed,” Rivera said. “Adrian is a true pro. I was fortunate to just be with him this summer.”
Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in the fourth stop of a career that will likely earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He originally signed in the summer of 2018 after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a knee injury, and kept his starting job in 2019.
Now, after Guice’s release following a domestic violence arrest, he, Peterson and longtime third-down back Chris Thompson are all gone, and the backfield has a decidedly young look. Replacing them will be a committee approach between rookies Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love and free agent additions Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic.
“We’re about to find out what our young players can do more so than anything else,” Rivera said. “One of the things we have to find out is where we are with those guys. This is also what this allows us to do, is play these young players and put them in a position where they’ll be on the field.”
Love is finally healthy after a knee injury ended his college career in December 2018. Gibson excited Washington by playing a hybrid running back/receiver role at Memphis, and Rivera compared his potential to Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey.
Raiders release safety Randall
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have released safety Damarious Randall.
The team announced the move Friday, one day before rosters need to be cut to 53 players.
Randall is a former first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015. He has 14 interceptions and 47 passes defensed in 65 career games with the Packers and Cleveland.
Bills let go of Joseph, Thompson
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills released linebackers Vosean Joseph and Corey Thompson, and placed veteran fullback Patrick DiMarco on injured reserve.
The Bills also activated tight end Tommy Sweeney from the physically unable to perform list in a series of moves made Friday, a day before NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players.
Colts announce capacity limits
The Indianapolis Colts today will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team’s home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.
That number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and set to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Clemson favored to win ACC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked Clemson is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for a sixth straight season.
The league released voting results Friday from media members for predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference picks, with the Tigers picked ahead of No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 North Carolina.
BASKETBALL
Woodson re-joins Knicks as assistant
Mike Woodson, the only Knicks coach to win a playoff series in the last two decades and the last one to even reach the postseason, is coming back to New York as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s staff.
Woodson was one of the assistant coaches announced Friday by the Knicks, who hired Thibodeau as their coach in July.
The Knicks had already said that longtime Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne had left John Calipari’s staff to join Thibodeau.
HOCKEY
Kiviranta’s hat-trick lifts Dallas in Game 7
EDMONTON, Alberta — Joel Kiviranta, in his only game during the series, completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, and send the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.
Kiviranta moved away from the crease just before his quick shot on a pass from defenseman Andrej Sekera from behind the net. Kiviranta was playing only his third postseason game, with Andrew Cogliano unfit to play, after scoring once in 11 regular-season games.
GOLF
Rahm catches up to Johnson
ATLANTA — Jon Rahm, whose 65-foot birdie putt beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff at Olympia Fields last week, had a 5-under 65 that allowed him to make up the two-shot deficit at the start of the round that was awarded to Johnson as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.
Johnson did his part with a 67, losing a three-shot edge early with back-to-back bogeys to end the front nine, and then missing a birdie putt from just over 4 feet on the final hole that would have given him the lead.
CYCLING
Van Aert takes Tour Stage 7
LAVAUR, France — The most thrilling day of racing so far at the Tour de France produced multiple winners Friday, kick-starting the race that had been something of a slow-burner and setting the stage for more hard riding this weekend in the high mountains of the Pyrenees.
Wout Van Aert took the Stage 7 victory. It was the resurgent Belgian rider’s second win at this year’s race..