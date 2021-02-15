Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double and beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-109, on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.
With Milwaukee making a late push, Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds remaining to put the Thunder in control for good in just his second start of the season.
Al Horford had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, Lu Dort scored 19 points and Darius Bazley added 18 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder won without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out with a sprained left knee.
The Thunder had been nearing a breakthrough. During their recent three-game road trip, they lost back-to-back overtime games to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped a two-point game to the Denver Nuggets.
Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season and Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee has lost three straight — all without guard Jrue Holiday, who has been out because of health and safety protocols.
Milwaukee missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second quarter, and the Thunder took advantage and led 52-41 at halftime. Middleton scored 17 points in the first half for the Bucks on 7-for-10 shooting, but the rest of the team went 10 for 38. Dort scored 16 points in the first half for Oklahoma City.
Milwaukee rallied in the third quarter and took the lead on a jumper by Bobby Portis late in the third quarter. The game was tied at 81 heading into the fourth. The Bucks made 67% of their field goals in the third.
Oklahoma City gained momentum in the fourth. Back-to-back buckets by Bazley and a 3-pointer by Jackson gave the Thunder a 101-93 lead midway through the final quarter and Oklahoma City held on.
Wizards 104, Celtics 91 — At Washington: Bradley Beal returned from a rare night off to score 35 points, Russell Westbrook was a rebound short of a triple-double, and Washington beat Boston. Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer who sat out Friday night’s loss to the New York Knicks, appeared rejuvenated as he hit 10 of 18 from the field.
Timberwolves 116, Raptors 112 — At Tampa, Fla.: Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and Minnesoa snapped a four-game losing streak. Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves.
Pistons 123, Pelicans 112 — At Detroit: Mason Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and Detroit spoiled Stan Van Gundy’s return to Motown. Van Gundy was the coach and president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2014-18. He’s coaching the Pelicans now.
Spurs 122, Hornets 110 — At Charlotte: Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio outlasted short-handed Charlotte. Derrick White scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio to its fifth win in six games.
Trailblazers 121, Mavericks 118 — At Dallas: Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Portland in the final minute after a big Dallas rally, and the Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic. The young Dallas sensation scored 44 points two nights after getting a career-high 46 in a victory over New Orleans, but it wasn’t enough to extend the Mavericks’ four-game winning streak, tied for their longest this season.