NEW YORK — Justin Turner will not be disciplined by Major League Baseball for coming onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19.
The third baseman was removed after seven innings of Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Oct. 27 after MLB informed the Dodgers of the test result, which was received during the sixth inning. He returned to the field after Los Angeles won, 3-1, to earn the title, took off his mask and posed for a photograph with teammates.
“Our investigation revealed additional relevant information that, while not exonerating Mr. Turner from responsibility for his conduct, helps put into context why he chose to leave the isolation room and return to the field,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday. “First, Mr. Turner’s teammates actively encouraged him to leave the isolation room and return to the field for a photograph. Many teammates felt they had already been exposed to Mr. Turner and were prepared to tolerate the additional risk.
“Second, Mr. Turner believes that he received permission from at least one Dodgers employee to return to the field to participate in a photograph. Although Mr. Turner’s belief may have been the product of a miscommunication, at least two Dodgers employees said nothing to Mr. Turner as he made his way to the field, which they admitted may have created the impression that his conduct was acceptable.”
Reports surfaced late Friday night that five within the Dodgers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Red Sox bring Cora back to manage
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Alex Cora, rehiring the manager that led them to the 2018 World Series title less than a year after the team let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.
Boston announced the decision 10 days after Cora finished a one-season suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scheme during their 2017 championship run. Cora was Houston’s bench coach when he joined the Red Sox in November 2017, and he led Boston to the 2018 title after a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins.
FOOTBALL
Bears activate Ifedi off COVID list
The Chicago Bears activated starting right guard Germain Ifedi from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
Ifedi was placed on the list along with backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on Tuesday. Coach Matt Nagy said this week that Spriggs tested positive for the coronavirus and Ifedi was put on the list because of a close contact.
Packers place 2 on COVID list
The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Krys Barnes and reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The list is for a player who has tested positive or has been in close contact with an infected person.
Barnes played in the Packers’ 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
Vikings banged-up in secondary
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Holton Hill for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Hill (foot) has missed the past three games. Dantzler is listed with a concussion. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a collision in last weekend’s game against Green Bay. Mark Fields II has also been ruled out with a chest injury.
Seahawks rule out Carson, Hyde
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week.
Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Carson continues to be bothered by a foot sprain, while Hyde is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Another cancellation for Pac-12
The Pac-12 football season is getting off to a shaky start.
The opener between Utah and Arizona on Saturday in Salt Lake City was canceled due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Utes program.
BASKETBALL
Garza, Potter, Cockburn among centers to watchIowa’s Luka Garza, Wisconsin’s Micah Potter and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn on Friday were among 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award — presented annually to the nation’s top center.
Garza won the award as part of a Big Ten Player of the Year campaign. No player has won the award consecutively since it was introduced in 2015.
The watch list will be narrowed to 10 players in late January, with five finalists presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame selection committee in late February. The winner will be announced April 9.
GOLF
HOUSTON — Jason Day was back in contention on the eve of the Masters.
Winless in 2 1/2 years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 2-under 68 on Friday in the Houston Open to pull within two strokes of second-round leader Sam Burns at difficult Memorial Park.
Burns birdied all three par-5 holes in a bogey-free 65 to reach 7 under. First-round leader Brandt Snedeker followed his opening 65 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 4 under with Dawie van der Walt (66), Corey Conners (67), Aaron Wise (66) and Patton Kizzire (67).
AUTO RACING
Creed snatches Truck Series title in OT
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Sheldon Creed gambled on new tires for a two-lap overtime and snatched the Truck Series championship away from teammate Brett Moffitt.
Moffitt was cruising to his second title in three years when a spin brought out a caution Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. Creed was one of 14 drivers to pit for fresh tires, restarted eighth and figured he’d watch Moffitt win the title. But Moffitt was passed immediately on the restart and faded all the way to 10th as the field cruised past. Creed dashed to the white flag and led the final overtime lap for the first Truck Series championship of his career.