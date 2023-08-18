Former Chicago Blackhawks great Jonathan Toews announced plans to sit out the upcoming season but stopped short of saying he’s retiring.
“I am taking time away from the game again this season,” Toews posted on his verified Instagram account Thursday. “I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level. However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges.”
Toews talked repeatedly last season about struggling with lethargy and other symptoms he attributes to long COVID-19 and a condition called Chronic Immune Response Syndrome (CIRS) that kept him sidelined for the entire 2020-21 season.
“My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again,” Toews said in the statement. “Along the way I have met several people who have struggled with health issues pertaining to long COVID, chronic immune response syndrome and other similar cases that are quite complex. I now recognize the importance of one day sharing the details of my health journey with you all.”
The three-time Stanley Cup winner produced a career-low 31 points (15 goals and 16 assists) last season while playing in 53 of a possible 82 games.
football
Bucs WR Gage out for season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage will miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee during a joint practice session with the New York Jets on Wednesday.
Gage, who had 51 catches for 426 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last season in his first year with Tampa Bay.
Mixon not guilty of aggravated menacing
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty Thursday of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute.
A woman had accused the 27-year-old of pointing a gun at her as their cars were stopped next to each other at a traffic light. Mixon’s attorneys argued it couldn’t be proven that he ever had a gun in the car.
Lions’ Williams suffers setback
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that receiver Jameson Williams will likely miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury.
Williams’ injury is another setback for the former Alabama star, who was injured for much of his rookie season and will be suspended for the first six games this year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
basketball
UNI’s Austin Phyfe to medically retire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball forward Austin Phyfe has announced that he will forgo his final year of athletic eligibility and medically retire from basketball.
A 6’ 9”, 249-pound native of Waverly, Iowa, Phyfe announced his decision after a series of medical hardships over the past two years, which resulted in limited playing time during the 2021-22 season and him missing the entire 2022-23 campaign.
Phyfe appeared in 121 career games for the Panthers since his freshman debut in November of 2017, averaging 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.
BASEBALL
Anderson’s suspension reduced to 5 games
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland’s José Ramírez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games on Thursday under a settlement with Major League Baseball.
Anderson will start serving the punishment Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game series at Colorado. Ramírez served two games after initially being suspended for three.
SOCCER
Kilgore named interim U.S. women’s coach
Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Thursday.
Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1 1/2 years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR indefinitely suspends 3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR indefinitely suspended part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White on Thursday following their recent arrests for allegedly driving while impaired.
The sanctioning body also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage, who was arrested last week on charges he failed to register as a sex offender in North Carolina.