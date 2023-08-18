Former Chicago Blackhawks great Jonathan Toews announced plans to sit out the upcoming season but stopped short of saying he’s retiring.

“I am taking time away from the game again this season,” Toews posted on his verified Instagram account Thursday. “I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level. However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges.”

