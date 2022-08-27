SAN DIEGO — Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” who led San Diego State to a record-setting season before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, and two of his former Aztecs teammates were accused in a civil lawsuit Thursday of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last fall.
The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a home where Araiza had been living.
The plaintiff, now 18, is identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” because she was underage at the time.
No arrests have been made and San Diego Police have not publicly identified any suspects.
Leonard is listed on San Diego State’s roster as a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Arlington, Texas. Ewaliko is not listed on this year’s roster, but was on the 2021 roster as a defensive lineman from Seattle.
The lawsuit states that the teen had been drinking with friends when they decided to go to the party on Oct. 17 and she was “observably intoxicated upon arrival.” She became separated from her friends and was approached by Araiza who offered her a drink, according to the lawsuit. She believes the drink “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the complaint said.
Panthers’ Darnold, Gonzalez carted off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Baker Mayfield tossed two touchdown passes as the Panthers beat the Bills, 21-0. Buffalo sat all of its starters.
BASEBALL
Mariners, Rodriguez near massive deal
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners appear set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest.
Multiple reports on Friday had the Mariners and Rodriguez closing in on a contract extension that would lock up the rookie All-Star likely for at least the next decade. MLB.com first reported the agreement and ESPN said the deal will guarantee at least $210 million for 14 years with the potential to top $400 million over the life of the contract.
Rangers add Keuchel, to start today
ARLINGTON, Texas — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Texas Rangers’ taxi squad on Friday and is scheduled to start today at home against the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old Keuchel was signed to a minor league contract on July 25.
Rays lock up Glasnow through ‘24
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract that will delay the start of his free agency by one year, the team announced Friday. The Rays’ opening day starter last year hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. He went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year.
MLB to make postseason tour to South Korea
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB’s first trip to Korea since 1922. The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15, the commissioner’s office said Thursday.
BASKETBALL
Aces’ Hammon voted WNBA Coach of the Year
NEW YORK — Becky Hammon was named WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday after she led the Las Vegas Aces to the top of the league in her first year.
Hammon guided the Aces to a 26-10 record and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Aces host the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of a best-of-five semifinal series on Sunday.
Jokic’s Serbia tops Antetokounmpo’s Greece
BELGRADE, Serbia — In the battle of two back-to-back NBA MVPs, it was Nikola Jokic who prevailed over Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic’s Serbia had to fight hard for a 100-94 overtime victory against Antetokounmpo’s Greece in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday night in front of a 20,000 home crowd.
GOLF
Schauffele pulls closer to Scheffler at PGA
ATLANTA — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is playing every bit like the No. 1 player in golf and was on the verge of turning the Tour Championship into a rout.
Three holes by Xander Schauffele changed everything going into the weekend at East Lake.
Schauffele’s birdie-birdie-eagle finish — Scheffler had to settle for pars — gave Schauffele a 7-under 63 as he went from a six-shot deficit to two shots behind Friday.
Scheffler, who had a 66, was at 19-under par. Jon Rahm also had a 63 and worked his way closer to the top at 13 under. He was being interviewed when he looked up at a TV screen to see if Scheffler had made another birdie. He still was six shots behind. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (66) and Sungjae Im (65) were seven shots back.
