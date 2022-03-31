WORCESTER, England — A teenager was sentenced to six weeks in prison on Wednesday for racially abusing England soccer player Marcus Rashford on social media last year after the European Championship final.
Justin Lee Price, who is 19, targeted Rashford with abuse on Twitter after the Manchester United player missed a penalty in the shootout won by Italy at Wembley Stadium in July. Price previously admitted to one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on March 17.
Price initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, British prosecutors said. He then denied the offense in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted to posting the tweet when he was questioned by officers a second time.
He was sentenced at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in Worcester.
BASKETBALL
IOWA CITY — Sophomore center Josh Ogundele on Wednesday notified coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.
In two seasons with the Hawkeyes, the London native saw limited action in 27 games. Ogundele totaled 29 points, 24 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in 19 games as a sophomore.
Shaheen Holloway is leaving Saint Peter’s for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Willard left last week for the head job at Maryland.
University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood profited off of Kansas State’s recent coaching search.
Less than a week after the Wildcats hired former Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang to replace Bruce Weber, the Fighting Illini announced a lucrative raise and extension that will keep Underwood under contract at Illinois until 2028.
The new deal comes with an extra $500,000 per year. Underwood made $4.1 million in total compensation this past season, making him one of the 10 highest paid coaches in college basketball.
FOOTBALL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night.
Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season — Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay. The Bucs were 31-18 in Arians’ three seasons there and he was 80-48-1 in eight years as a head coach overall when adding in his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as coach.
BASEBALL
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts.
The 40-year-old Peavy last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award. Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020.
Newly retired players Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin also joined MLB Network, the company said Wednesday.
TAMPA, Fla. — Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, is nearing a return after being hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill last week.
Balkovec was struck on March 22, causing her to miss her first scheduled spring training game two days later with Class A Tampa. The 34-year-old Balkovec didn’t suffer a concussion but had facial swelling that included the area around an eye. She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt.
TENNIS
Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after his first match in more than nine months.
Thiem lost, 6-3, 6-4, to Pedro Cachin at the Andalucía Open on the lower-level Challenger Tour on Tuesday. Thiem posted on social media that he “started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night” after dinner Tuesday and developed what he called mild symptoms. He said he tested positive Wednesday.