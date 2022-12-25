Payrolls Baseball
Buy Now

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has gone on a free agent spending spree this offseason that has concerned his fellow Major League Baseball owners.

 Mary Altaffer The Associated Press

CHICAGO — It was 26 years ago that White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf shocked the baseball world by signing surly free-agent slugger Albert Belle to a record five-year, $55 million deal.

White Sox fans were ecstatic. The Sox players loved it. Belle would team with Frank Thomas and Robin Ventura to make for a potentially lethal lineup.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.