COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty-nine more men are suing Ohio State University over its failure to stop sexual abuse decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.
One plaintiff in the federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges Strauss abused him during more than 10 medical exams in the 1980s, starting when he was a 16-year-old high school wrestler whose team competed on the Ohio State campus. He said he was also later abused by Strauss during required medical exams while playing football and wrestling for OSU.
A different wrestler in the lawsuit alleges Strauss fondled him during more than 50 medical visits.
More than 400 alumni have raised similar allegations in lawsuits against the university, alleging abuse throughout the doctor’s two decades at OSU. A law firm investigation conducted for Ohio State concluded employees were aware of concerns about Strauss as early as 1979 but didn’t stop him.
BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo leaves game with knee injury
ATLANTA — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextension of his left knee and was forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals Game 4 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee. Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room, supported by staff members under each arm. He did not return.
Even without star Trae Young, the Hawks won, 110-88, to tie the series at 2-2. Game 5 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.
BASEBALL
Skaggs’ family sues Angels over pitcher’s death
The family of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has sued the team and two former employees after his overdose death almost two years ago, alleging that an Angels employee supplied drugs to multiple players.
One lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of Skaggs’ widow, Carli, while his parents, Darrell and Debbie, sued in Tarrant County (Texas) District Court. The complaints, which name former communications director Eric Kay and longtime vice president of communications Tim Mead as defendants in addition to the Angels, accuse the team of wrongful death and negligence. The lawsuits allege Kay “had a long history of drug abuse” and provided drugs to “at least five” Angels players other than Skaggs.
Mariners’ Santiago suspended 10 games
NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday.
Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago also was fined an undisclosed amount. He appealed the decision to MLB, and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.
FOOTBALL
Minnesota stadium gets new name
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday voted in favor of renaming the Gopher’s football stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium. The change is effective immediately. The stadium had been known as TCF Bank Stadium since it opened in 2009, but Huntington completed its merger with TCF earlier this month.
HOCKEY
Oilers’ McDavid wins 2nd MVP award
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s won his second MVP award on Tuesday, becoming just the second unanimous Hart Trophy selection — joining Wayne Gretzky in 1982 — in receiving all 100 first-place votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.
The 24-year-old McDavid, who also won MVP honors in 2017, won his third Art Ross Trophy in six years for leading the NHL with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games.
Toronto’s Auston Matthews finished second in the MVP voting, followed by Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.
Sabres hire Granato as coach
At 53, Don Granato never felt it was too late for him to land his first NHL head-coaching job.
Reflecting on a lengthy coaching career that began in 1993 with the USHL Wisconsin Capitols, who folded two years later, Granato recalled having faith in the experience he has gained, and always believed the right opportunity would one day come.
Granato becomes Buffalo’s sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season. He takes over a team that finished last in the overall standings for a fourth time in eight seasons.