Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox rolled into the All-Star break Sunday with a 7-5 victory over Baltimore to complete a season sweep of the Orioles.
Andrew Vaughn homered twice for the White Sox, who have won five in a row and 10 of 13 overall. Chicago leads the AL Central by eight games over Cleveland.
“I think we’ve won games in a bunch of different ways this year with a bunch of different guys,” Engel said. “Guys are figuring out what it takes to win. Being the better team isn’t going to guarantee any wins and being the lesser team doesn’t mean you’re going to lose.”
The White Sox went 7-0 against Baltimore this season. It is the first time in franchise history Chicago has swept a season series of at least seven games against any team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini’s two-out, two-run homer in the Orioles ninth made it 4-all. He’ll take part in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Baltimore has lost four in a row and is 1-7 in July. The Orioles have dropped eight consecutive games to the White Sox dating back to 2019, their longest skid in the series since another eight-game slide in 1989-90.
Chicago swept a series at Camden Yards for the first time since 2005.
Yoán Moncada led off the Chicago 10th with a walk to join automatic runner Tim Anderson on base. Tyler Wells (2-1) retired the next two batters, but Engel went deep to left-center to make it 7-4.
Astros 8, Yankees 7 — At Houston: Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Houston. The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night.
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Danny Jansen homered, Robbie Ray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Toronto ended Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.
Athletics 4, Rangers 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Matt Olson hit two of Oakland’s four homers and Chris Bassitt allowed one run in seven innings in a win over Texas.
Twins 12, Tigers 9 (10 innings) — At Minnesota: Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and Minnesota completed a four-game sweep of Detroit.
Angels 7, Mariners 1 — At Seattle: David Fletcher had four hits and four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and Los Angeles beat Seattle.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 7, Braves 4 — At Miami: Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start a game, pitching Miami past Atlanta. The 25-year-old López (5-5) broke the mark of eight straight strikeouts to begin a game set by Jim Deshaies in 1986 and matched by Jacob deGrom in 2014 and German Marquez in 2018.
Reds 3, Brewers 1 — At Milwaukee: Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee. The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Pirates 6, Mets 5 — At New York: Wilmer Difo’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh’s rally from an early five-run deficit to beat New York.
Giants 3, Nationals 1 — At San Francisco: Kevin Gausman worked six-plus innings of one-run ball and Curt Casali hit a three-run homer as San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of Washington.
Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4 — At Los Angeles: Max Muncy slugged a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, rallying Los Angeles past Arizona.
Rockies 3, Padres 1 — At San Diego: Pinch-hitter Chris Owings hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, Jon Gray had another strong start and Colorado beat San Diego, which lost another starting pitcher to injury.
INTERLEAGUE
Phillies 5, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer and Philadelphia used six pitchers to beat Boston. The Phillies turned to the bullpen after losing scheduled starter Aaron Nola to COVID-19 contact tracing.